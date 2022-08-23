Wendy Barton Joins Tandym Group as Executive Vice President of Healthcare

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group ("Tandym" or the "Company"), a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company is pleased to announce that Wendy Barton has joined as Executive Vice President of the Company's healthcare vertical, Tandym Health. In this role, Ms. Barton will be responsible for overseeing the vertical's daily operations and future growth plans.
Ms. Barton brings to Tandym Group critical skills in sales management, business development, business process, and team building. She is joining the company from CompHealth Locum Tenens, where she most recently served as Vice President of Sales. During her 13-year tenure at CompHealth Locum Tenens, she consistently led her sales vertical to exceed sales expectations. Some of her greatest strengths were in developing leadership talent, creating operational excellence, and fostering a motivating, rewarding sales environment.
"I am excited to join Tandym Group. The healthcare vertical is positioned for significant growth with its talented team, tech-enabled customer focus, willingness to take risks, and collaborative culture. I am looking forward to leading this team and working with our partners to provide industry-leading service," said Ms. Barton.
"We are thrilled to have Ms. Barton join our leadership team to continue our momentum as we scale our Healthcare business. Her deep experience in building and leading high-performing sales teams is a perfect fit for Tandym during this critical growth phase," said Larry Dolinko, CEO of Tandym Group.
Tandym Group (formerly The Execu|Search Group) is a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. The company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services (which includes Accounting, Financial Services, HR/People & Operations, and Legal). For more information, please visit: tandymgroup.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: Stephanie Klemperer, (212-871-0607), stephanie.klemperer@tandymgroup.com
SOURCE Tandym Group
