Sage Hospitality Group Selects Stayntouch PMS and Guest Kiosk for Catbird and Other Independent & Lifestyle Properties

Leading hotel management, development and ownership group embraces Stayntouch as a preferred PMS vendor to streamline operations and deliver unique guest experience for innovative independent properties

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch, a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Sage Hospitality Group, a premier hotel management, development and ownership group that manages more than 55 hotels across 19 states, with a focus on independent and lifestyle properties. Sage Hospitality has selected Stayntouch PMS and Stayntouch Kiosk to power Catbird, an independent hotel in Denver's RiNo Art District that blurs the line between hotel and home, in addition to five other high-end independent properties. Stayntouch will also deliver its mobile, guest-centric platform to three additional Sage properties by the end of 2022.

Sage Hospitality has built a reputation for providing best-in-class management for premier independent and lifestyle hotels, with a specific focus on delivering innovative and passionate experiential hospitality. Sage chose Stayntouch as a preferred PMS vendor because of the platform's robust functionality coupled with its intuitive user interface, comprehensive support and deployment apparatus, and seamless guest-facing kiosk.

Chief Technology Officer Matt Schwartz said, "Stayntouch's platform feels lightweight and intuitive, and it comes packed with robust functionality that allows our independent properties to deliver the best service possible. The system in general is very easy to use 一 we are able to train new associates in a matter of days. Stayntouch's support system is also phenomenal: They stood with us every step of the way, from the start of implementation, to product training, to ensuring that their PMS continues to facilitate our business and service goals."

Courtney Griffith, General Manager of Catbird in Denver, commented, "Our property is focused on delivering service that is welcoming but also enables our guests to immerse themselves in the heart of Denver. Stayntouch enables our staff to bypass any friction at check-in and check-out and deliver the kind of service that is both memorable and meaningful. Stayntouch's guest-facing kiosk completely streamlines the check-in experience and enables us to deliver a contactless option while de-emphasizing the front desk as the focal point of the lobby. Our guests love the convenience of an easy and seamless kiosk check-in so they can get on with their stay!"

Dan Hogan, Chief Product Officer at Stayntouch, replied, "We are delighted to partner with such an innovative and experience focused hotel management company like Sage Hospitality Group. We believe that hotel technology should facilitate choice: for hoteliers, staff, and of course their guests. That's why we're happy to see that Sage Hospitality and the Catbird Hotel are fully embracing our flexible PMS technology coupled with our kiosk solution. Our focus is to continue expanding and refining our technology offerings and service capabilities to ensure that Sage hotels can deliver the best and most elevated service experience to their guests and differentiate their brands in doing so."

About Sage Hospitality Group

Founded in 1984, Sage Hospitality Group is a Denver-based hospitality management, investment and development company comprising four distinct companies: Sage Hotel Management, Sage Restaurant Concepts, Sage Investments and Sage Studio.

Sage Hotel Management is a passionate group of accomplished industry veterans who have led the way in defining experiential hospitality while maintaining a reputation as best-in-class operators and consistently delivering results. With a diverse portfolio of nearly 60 hotels across the US, Sage Hotel Management is deeply invested in managing independent, soft-branded, luxury, lifestyle and upscale hotels from coast to coast.

Sage Restaurant Concepts (SRC) creates industry-leading restaurant and bar concepts with soul for the people who live, work and play in the communities they serve. Launched in 2005, SRC boasts more than 50 restaurant, bar and coffee shop locations in 13 states across the country. Comprised of seasoned restaurateurs and innovators, SRC is committed to consistently crafting exceptional experiences that forge a bond with guests, enrich communities and empower people.

Sage Studio is the in-house vision and creative team behind what Sage has long been known for: creating places people want to go to, not through. Sage Studio is dedicated to creating spaces that fuse creativity and ingenuity to light the way for a new standard in hospitality. From restaurants, to branded hotels, to soft brands and independent properties, Sage Studio creates brands rooted in concise and exciting messaging that allows those businesses to tell their unique story.

Sage Investments brings a deep understanding of markets and risk to the company, allowing Sage to have a reputation as not only a great operator but also a great and determined investment partner. Whether investing for the short term or long term, Sage Investments strives to achieve outsized returns for its partners by finding and adding value in unique and proprietary ways.

To learn more about Sage Hospitality Group and its companies, visit sagehospitalitygroup.com

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch provides a cloud-native, guest-centric, and fully mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Visit Stayntouch at www.stayntouch.com.

About Catbird

Located in Denver's RiNo Art District, Catbird blurs the lines between hotel and home, creating adaptable spaces that foster a deep sense of belonging for guests and the community. The hotel's 165 guest rooms, which encompass a four-bedroom historic home preserved as part of the hotel, feature full kitchens with high-end housewares, unique storage and custom-built, multi-functional furniture that provide comfortable, livable spaces for everything from a one-night stay to longer, extended stays. Additional home-away-from-home amenities include the Catbird Playroom – a gear locker stocked with bikes, cameras, musical instruments and much more – Catbird Kitchen for coffee and grab-and-go dining, complimentary laundry services, package delivery lockers, long-term storage, a dog run, a fitness center – even a plant rental program. Catbird also features more than 3,800 square feet of meeting and event space, including its 3,300 square foot rooftop deck, where in addition to a 360-degree view of Denver's skyline and the Rocky Mountains, guests will find fire pits, hot tubs, an amphitheater, a lawn with life-sized games and the hotel's signature bar and restaurant, The Red Barber. For more information, visit catbirdhotel.com or follow @catbirddenver on Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sage-hospitality-group-selects-stayntouch-pms-and-guest-kiosk-for-catbird-and-other-independent--lifestyle-properties-301610279.html

SOURCE Stayntouch