Cardiologist Michael J. Menen, MD, Joins MedReview as Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedReview, Inc., a leading provider of payment integrity, utilization management and quality surveillance services, is pleased to welcome Michael J. Menen, MD, FACC, as its new chief medical officer (CMO).
A fellowship-trained cardiologist with extensive CMO experience at several high-profile healthcare systems, Menen will serve as MedReview's senior clinical officer, providing clinical leadership to all clinicians and staff involved in the execution and compliant operation of MedReview programs. In his new role, Menen is also responsible for adhering to mainstream contemporary practice, resolving disputed clinical issues, interacting with regulatory and accrediting entities such as URAC, and supervising all in-house physicians and clinical consultants.
"We are very excited to welcome Michael Menen to our senior leadership team," said MedReview Chief Executive Officer, Spencer Young. "Michael comes to us with deep clinical experience and a proven track record for operationalizing innovative strategic solutions to help drive clinical performance and transformation. We think he will be a tremendous asset to MedReview and our clients," said Young.
Prior to joining MedReview, Menen was the national chief medical officer for Optum, a division of UnitedHealth Group, where his primary responsibility was partnering with multi-site health systems, payers, administrators, and healthcare providers on a wide variety of initiatives. While at Optum, Menen oversaw a 20-member team comprised of physicians, nurses, and medical directors. Previously, Menen served as chief medical officer for St. Francis/Bon Secours, HCA Virginia Health System and Providence Health and Services. Menen began his career as an invasive cardiologist with PeaceHealth, where he would go on to hold various positions including chief of staff and chief of medicine.
Menen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in theoretical mathematics from the University of California, Riverside, and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin. Menen completed his cardiology fellowship at the University of New Mexico affiliated hospitals. Menen is a board-certified invasive cardiologist and a fellow of the American College of Cardiology, where he is a member of the Heart Disease Prevention team.
Headquartered in the financial district of New York City and serving all U.S. states and territories, MedReview has been a leading provider of payment integrity, utilization management and quality surveillance services for more than 40 years. A physician-led organization with a passion for ensuring that health care claims fairly represent the care provided, MedReview provides timely independent hospital billing audits and clinical validation reviews on behalf of health plans, government agencies and Taft-Hartley organizations, saving millions of dollars for its clients each year.
Contact: Ted Pitynski
Email: ted-pitynski@medreview.us
SOURCE MedReview
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
