48% of SMBs Involve Partners in Tech Buying Decisions, Survey Finds

Zomentum Commissioned Study Looks Inside the SMB SaaS Buying Process

MIAMI BEACH and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Partners play a vital role in the technology buying cycle for small and medium businesses (SMBs), with nearly half (48 percent) of SMBs involving their technology consultants and service providers when assessing SaaS applications, and 40 percent involving them in the final purchasing decision.

This insight is one of many in a new report, "Inside the SMB SaaS Technology Buying Process," from SMB marketing and research firm Bredin and commissioned by Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Revenue Platform built for the Partner Ecosystem.

The new report is co-sponsored by Partnership Leaders, the industry association for partnership, channel, alliances and business development leaders. Findings are being released ahead of the Partnership Leaders' Catalyst Conference in Miami Beach, August 24th and 25th

"SMBs increasingly look for solution providers that can demonstrate IT expertise and serve as a strategic guide to business success. With partners, SMBs start to receive the benefits that are so important to them from day one," the report notes. The report further clarifies these benefits, which include:

specialized knowledge in the field

product options and comparisons for best fit

breaking down complex technical jargon

deployment and management

The survey, which polled 350 IT decision-makers at small and medium businesses (SMBs) around the world, also found:

66 percent view SaaS technology as essential to business success and plan to adopt or develop it aggressively.

More than 50 percent plan to increase technology spending in 2023, with only 6 percent planning to cut budgets.

75 percent are highly satisfied with the business contributions of cloud applications, particularly for enabling remote work during the pandemic.

66 percent of SMBs plan to shift critical workloads from on-premises systems to the cloud in the next six months.

The most critical factors SMBs look for when assessing new applications are security (70 percent), proven technology (61 percent) and tailoring for their industry (49 percent).

40 percent of SMBs said they would buy SaaS solutions through a partner.

"The results of the Zomentum SaaS study show that creating alliances with partners is highly advantageous for SaaS vendors selling to SMBs," said Zomentum CEO Shruti Ghatge. "A strong vendor-channel partnership creates the right balance of proven technology, support, and security that SMBs are looking for in their SaaS infrastructure."

About The SMB SaaS Buying Study

In April 2022, Zomentum commissioned an independent research study on the SMB SaaS buying process in partnership with Bredin, an SMB marketing and research firm. The study surveyed 350 IT decision-makers at small and medium businesses (SMBs) with 500 or fewer employees across various industries in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.K., and the U.S.

The final report covers:

Key Trends in SMB SaaS Buying

Technology Investments for Scalable Growth

The SaaS Buying Process

Why Partners Are Critical to the SMB Buying Process

How to Influence SMB Technology Decision Makers

To download a copy of the report, visit this link.

Meet Zomentum at Catalyst

SaaS vendors and partners can meet the Zomentum team at the Partnership Leaders' Catalyst Conference, Aug. 24-25, 2022, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach, Fla.

Zomentum's CEO Shruti Ghatge will be part of the expert panel discussion, "Drive More Revenue with Partners - #MakePartnerRevenueSexy," at 2:30-3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25.

For information about Catalyst, visit https://joincatalyst.com/

