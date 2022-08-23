RIND® Snacks Peels onto Shelves at Kroger Stores Nationwide

Innovative, upcycled fruit brand sees significant increase in distribution of its sustainable, peel-powered snacks to 10,000+ locations across the U.S.
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RIND® Snacks, the sustainable snack brand on a mission to maximize nutrition and minimize waste, is proud to announce its national expansion with The Kroger Co., the nation's largest grocery chain. As a continuation of RIND®'s success in key regional markets over the last three years, this move significantly increases the upcycled snack brand's overall footprint, bringing healthier-for-you options to the fruit snack aisle across more than 10,000 stores nationwide.
An early pioneer in the upcycled food movement, RIND® recognizes sustainable snacking as more than just a trend but a lifestyle. The brand's increased distribution will make its wholesome, single-ingredient products more widely accessible, a-peel-ing to today's snackers seeking convenient and nutritious options that support a healthy lifestyle.
"The fruit snack category was ripe for disruption and our partnership with America's leading grocer is a huge milestone for RIND® and our 'Keep it Real, Eat the Peel' approach to snacking," said Matt Weiss, RIND®'s founder & CEO. "We're thrilled to partner with Kroger to answer consumers' growing desire for delicious, nutrient-rich snacks—ones that also align with their interest to support mission-driven brands that promote sustainable snacking."
RIND's award-winning snacks will be available in 1,900 U.S. Kroger stores beginning August, including its best-selling Straw-Peary Blend as well as Organic Coconut Crisps, an online fan favorite.
"From our first retail launch in 2018 to now crossing our 10,000th store with the largest grocer in America, we are incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to bring the benefits of RIND®'s whole fruit snacks to more families nationwide," added Weiss.
Earlier this year, RIND launched into regional market leaders H-E-B and Metropolitan Market, and leading travel and convenience chains such as Hudson News, Sheetz and Royal Farms. With back-to-school season in full swing, RIND® is further expanding with new and existing partners this fall, including CVS and Whole Foods Market as well as select Costco and Target stores.
About RIND®
RIND® is a line of functional and sustainable whole-fruit snacks that encourage consumers to 'Keep it Real & Eat the Peel.' Launched in 2018, RIND® is the result of a multigenerational family focus on delicious, all-natural foods that sustain personal and planetary health. By gently dehydrating whole fruit with its nutrient-rich skins intact, RIND® is packed with fiber and vitamins and helps fight food waste by using upcycled produce that would otherwise go to waste. RIND® products are non-GMO Verified, Kosher, naturally vegan and gluten free. For more info, visit rindsnacks.com or follow @rindsnacks on social.
