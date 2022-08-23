Butler Law Group Achieves Record-Setting Wrongful Death Recovery for an Elderly Florida Alzheimer's Resident

Data shows almost 1,000 instances of Florida nursing home residents exiting without supervision
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Butler of the Butler Law Group in Jacksonville, Fla achieved a record setting eight figure settlement in the wrongful death case of an 85-year-old resident who eloped from a Florida Assisted Living Facility specializing in memory care. The case settled shortly prior to the start of trial.
The settlement is the largest settlement or verdict for a single death with a single survivor in the jurisdictions history exceeding a recent $10.05M verdict involving the death of a 20 something year old with multiple survivors (source: Case Metrix). Certain aspects of the case are confidential.
Recent Data shows that between 2017 and 2021 almost 1,000 instances of Florida nursing home residents – some with dementia – exiting without supervision NPR PBS). Florida recently enacted legislation that would reduce the amount of time that CNAs are required to spend with each resident, from 2.5 hours per day to 2 hours.
