LMN Named a Best Workplace in Technology for 2022

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscape Management Network (LMN) North America's leading B2B landscape business management software company, today was named a Best Workplace in Technology for 2022, based on survey results from employees participating in the Great Place to Work Survey in late 2021.
LMN was named for the first time to the Great Place to Work in Canada list in December 2021, and in March 2022 was also named a Best Workplace for Women, based on employee feedback. The growing provider of software for landscape companies in North America had more than 80% of company employees rate the company as a great place to work.
"As a software developer and provider of solutions for more than 3,000 landscape business owners across North America, being named a top workplace in technology means we're delivering on the promise of innovation to our employees," said Mark Bradley, CEO at LMN. "We've invested heavily in the right talent that can continue to build next-generation solutions needed for our industry. From building and launching our newest mobile app LMN Gro to the ongoing innovations on established products like LMN Pro and Greenius, our team of technologists are the best in the green industry."
LMN's growing team of technology experts includes employees across Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and several employees in the United States. The company as more than doubled in size in the past two years, and has a number of open positions currently available at golmn.com/careers.
Founded in 2009, LMN helped customers create over $51 billion worth of estimates, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and have managed more than 245,000 employees daily through the software. Visit https://golmn.com/.
