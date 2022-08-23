CERES GLOBAL AG CORP. NAMES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. CRP ("Ceres" or the "Corporation") announced that Robert Day is stepping down as President and CEO, effective August 23, 2022. Mr. Day will also resign his Board seat; however, he will continue to support the company for several months on a consultative basis.

The Board is pleased to announce that they have unanimously appointed Carlos Paz as President and CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Paz joined the company in January of 2020 as Vice President and Commercial Director where he has been instrumental in developing the Company's network of assets. He has over 25 years of experience in a wide variety of leadership, trading and merchandising roles across North America, Latin America and Europe. Mr. Paz will also assume Mr. Day's vacant board seat.

"Leading this company and our dedicated employees since 2016 has been an immense honor," said Mr. Day. "I look forward to working with Carlos to ensure a smooth transition and I am confident in his ability to build upon what Ceres has developed thus far. Especially in the current environment, Carlos's deep industry expertise, operational excellence and experience in supply chain management will prove invaluable as the Company leverages its newly added assets to create value for its customers."

James Vanasek, Ceres Chairman of the Board commented, "Firstly, we would like to thank Robert for his contributions to Ceres over the past 7 years. He has played a meaningful role in establishing the company as a reliable supply chain manager and positioning us for the future."

He continued, "We are excited to have Carlos lead Ceres. As head of our commercial team for the past two and a half years, he is ready to build upon the strong foundation put in place since 2013 and continue growing our core oats, durum and spring wheat merchandising businesses as well as further developing our unique logistics hub located at Northgate, Saskatchewan."

"I am honored and excited to be leading Ceres." Mr. Paz shared. "I am eager to continue working with our strong network and building on Ceres' vision to partner with farmers and other suppliers to enable our customers to do great things in the food, agriculture and energy markets."

About Ceres Global Ag Corp.

Ceres and its subsidiaries add value across agricultural, energy and industrial supply chains through efficient sourcing, storing, transporting and marketing of high‐quality agricultural commodities, value‐ added products and raw materials. Leveraging its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres connects farmers to customers around the world.

Ceres is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and together with its affiliated companies, operates 13 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 31 million bushels.

Ceres has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC (a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.), a 50% interest in Berthold Farmers Elevator, LLC (a joint venture with The Berthold Farmers Elevator Company), a 50% interest in Farmers Grain, LLC (a joint venture with Farmer's Cooperative Grain and Seed Association), a 50% interest in Gateway Energy Terminal (an unincorporated joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp.), a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc. (a short‐line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers), and a 17% interest in Canterra Seed Holdings Ltd. (a Canada‐based seed development company).

For more information about Ceres, please visit www.ceresglobalagcorp.com

SOURCE Ceres Global Ag Corp.