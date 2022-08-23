SOUTHERN FIRST NAMES CAL HURST AS PRESIDENT

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. SFST, holding company for Southern First Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cal Hurst to President.
Hurst has served as Chief Banking Officer and Executive Vice President of Southern First since 2019, contributing to the bank's strategic growth and planning as well as overseeing the company's retail banking, deposit operations, and marketing divisions. Hurst has over 16 years of experience in the banking industry and is passionate about positively impacting everyone he connects with. In addition to his work, Hurst is a highly engaged member of the Upstate community, serving on the Board of Directors for the Greenville Chamber, United Way of Greenville County, and Greenville First Steps.
"Cal's charismatic leadership has been integral to our continued growth and strong company culture. This promotion is in recognition of his tremendous talents and deep commitment to our mission of Impacting Lives. I look forward to building on our accomplishments with Cal's talents in this new role," stated Art Seaver, the company's Chief Executive Officer.
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is one of the fastest growing banks in the Southeast. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $3.3 billion and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: ART SEAVER 864-679-9010
SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.