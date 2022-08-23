Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Wins Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals and Takes Runner Up Honors in the Chain Store/Franchise Championship at Golden Bean North America 2022

Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, an Ohio coffee roaster and coffee business consultant, won five medals and took runner-up honors in the Chain Store/Franchise Championship at the Golden Bean North America coffee roasting competition. The world's largest coffee roasting competition took place August 17 through 20 in Columbus, Ohio, drawing over 700 entries from North American roasters

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second time in four years, Crimson Cup Coffee and Tea has won a place among the country's top coffee roasters at the 2022 Golden Bean North America coffee roasting competition.

The Columbus, Ohio roaster's coffees took home five medals and second place in the Chain Store/Franchise Championship, which it previously won in 2019. Medals included:

A silver medal for Wayfarer Blend coffee in Category 7, Chain Store Espresso.

A bronze medal for Wayfarer Blend in Category 8, Chain Store Milk Based.

A bronze medal for CRIMSON Espresso Blend in Category 7, Chain Store Espresso.

A gold medal for NARSA Natural coffee in Category 9, Chain Store Filter.

A bronze medal for Colombia Special Process in Category 9, Chain Store Filter.

The aggregate scores of these coffees contributed to the roaster's placement in the Chain Store/Franchise Championship.

"We're proud that our coffee consistently ranks among the best in North America," said Sustainability Director Brandon Bir. "Taking part in the Golden Bean and other coffee competitions helps keep us at the top of our coffee game."

The world's largest coffee roasting competition, the 2022 Golden Bean took place August 17 through 20 in Columbus, drawing over 700 entries. Coffee roasters came together to network, enhance their personal development, taste the finest North American roasts, and compete for trophies and medals.

To determine winners, Golden Bean judges used a blind tasting format to evaluate entries in 12 different categories and brew methods. They awarded gold, silver and bronze medals in each of the categories and selected overall Golden Bean and Chain Store/Franchise champions.

A licensed Coffee Q Grader, Bir profiled Crimson Cup's entries and served as a category judge for the competition.

"Competitions like the Golden Bean showcase the hard work of the smallholder coffee farmers who produce some of our favorite coffees," Bir said. "I can't wait to tell our friends at NARSA about how well their coffee performed!"

NARSA (NEGOCIACIONES AGROINDUSTRIAL AREVALO S. A.) is a coffee co-op headquartered in Peru's Junin region. Founder Don Julio Abel Arevalo Tello and his team focus on helping small coffee and cacao farmers in Peru's Central Highlands and Amazon regions gain market access throughout Peru and beyond.

Bir and his team have been working with NARSA since 2014 as a part of Crimson Cup's unique Friend2Farmer initiatives, through which the roaster makes economic, environmental and social impacts in coffee farming communities.

"Our long partnership helps us source exceptional coffees like NARSA Natural while rewarding the coffee farmer fairly for their hard work," Bir said. "For example, Peru isn't known for fruit-dried coffee, but we've discovered two real standouts through these connections – NARSA Natural and Natural Gesha, which was a finalist for a 2021 Good Food Award."

A blend of Caturra, Typica, and Bourbon coffee varieties grown at 1,850 meters above sea level, NARSA Natural was picked and fermented in Alto Sanchirio, Peru.

After picking the ripe cherries, the NARSA crew used stainless steel tanks to run a controlled fermentation for 48 hours. The cherries were then transported and dried on drying beds at NARSA headquarters in La Merced. The drying process took approximately two.

"With tasting notes of Watermelon candy and Papaya, we find tons of deep dark fruit complexity in this cup," Bir said. "The Golden Bean judges agreed!"

Crimson Cup's Wayfarer Blend has won medals in earlier Golden Bean competitions. This blend, whose name names "traveler," uses a rotating variety of current crop coffees to excel using all brewing methods, including espresso, batch, and single cup.

"This blend should always have some fruit and caramel notes with a medium acidity and medium body," Bir said. "As an espresso, Wayfarer Blend should look like maple syrup coming out of the machine and should have notes of tree nuts and chocolate."

New CRIMSON Espresso Blend combines two rare and exceptional coffees to produce a nuanced cup with tasting notes of lime, cocoa nibs, and vanilla pudding.

The blend marries cherry dried Natural Gesha coffee grown by Hector Portocarerro in Oxapampa, Peru, with fully washed Kinini AA craft coffee grown by members of the Kinini AA cooperative in the Rulindo District of Rwanda.

Bir and Crimson Cup's roasting team created the limited-edition blend to share with coffee professionals at SCA Expo 2022 in Boston.

"The goal was to cut through four to eight ounces of milk, preserving a heavy coffee presence without roasting the coffee to a darker, more carbonic profile," he said.

To experience award-winning Crimson Cup Coffees, visit CRIMSON coffeehouse in the Easton Town Center in Columbus or Crimson Cup Coffee Shops in Columbus, Tallmadge or West Chester, Ohio.

Order coffee for home brewing on the CRIMSON and Crimson Cup websites. A 12-ounce bag or box sells for $16 to $20, depending on the coffee.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support, and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster, and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty, and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into coffee shop startup costs.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants, and food service operations across 30 states, Guam, and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypoolecc.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea