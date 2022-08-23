The Adweek Podcast Network Announces Its Next Wave of Releases: New Pods, New Seasons

Highlights include Home / Work, hosted by marketing legend Antonio Lucio, as well as Season 2 of Metaverse Marketing

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From the Podcast Movement conference in Dallas, the Adweek Podcast Network (APN) announced today a full slate of new and returning podcasts for fall 2022, including Home / Work, a brand-new podcast hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio.

On Home / Work, Lucio brings role models of the marketing industry together with their partners for real talk about the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. The podcast showcases a diverse range of families—traditional and nontraditional, two-career households and single parents—allowing a new generation to learn from their experiences.

Confirmed guests for Season 1 of Home / Work, premiering on Sept. 12, include Carla Zakhem-Hassan and Tariq Hassan, Thomas Ranese and Brian Jackson, Ro Kalonaros and Christena Pyle, Steven Wolfe Pereira and Nuria Santamaria Wolfe, Harry and Jill Kargman, and Lisa Sherman and Julie Lichtstein.

"Antonio is both a brilliant marketer and a proud father of five daughters," said Adweek Chief Content Officer Ann Marinovich. "His passion for shining a light on how business leaders dedicate their time between their home lives and their careers is deeply personal to him. Adweek is proud to provide a meeting place for such a necessary conversation."

The fall 2022 lineup of APN podcasts also includes:

Season 2 of the groundbreaking series Metaverse Marketing with Cathy Hackl , where the Chief Metaverse Officer and founder of Journey gets business professionals up to speed on the tech that's shaping the future of the internet and shows brands how they can prepare for tomorrow, today. This season promises to dive deeper with guests including Neal Stephenson , Faith Popcorn, Philip Rosedale , Matthew Ball , Sasha Wallinger , Zoe Scaman , Lee Kebler , Randi Zuckerberg , GMoney and many more. This new season will explore everything from enabling the metaverse in the physical world to new jobs that will be created, and further explore fashion and new commerce models. Season 2 of Metaverse Marketing is presented by Meta.

, where the Chief Metaverse Officer and founder of Journey gets business professionals up to speed on the tech that's shaping the future of the internet and shows brands how they can prepare for tomorrow, today. This season promises to dive deeper with guests including , Faith Popcorn, , , , , , , GMoney and many more. This new season will explore everything from enabling the metaverse in the physical world to new jobs that will be created, and further explore fashion and new commerce models. Season 2 of Metaverse Marketing is presented by Meta. Mindful Leaders, hosted by Carson Jones and Michael Graziano , celebrates those leaders who, through their organizations, communities and philanthropic work, endeavor to make the world a better place.

and , celebrates those leaders who, through their organizations, communities and philanthropic work, endeavor to make the world a better place. The APN debut of On the Mic with Ad Results Media, which explores the business of creator-based media across podcasts, video and emerging audio. The podcast's first episode on APN will be released Aug. 31 .

. The APN debut of Everything Is Better with Creators, where Whalar executives Ashley Rudder , Emma Harman , Marco Bertozzi and Jamie Gutfreund speak to the innovators, creators, social platforms and business executives who are shaping the future of marketing and business within the evolving creator economy.

, , and speak to the innovators, creators, social platforms and business executives who are shaping the future of marketing and business within the evolving creator economy. Season 2 of Most Powerful Women in Sports, returning Sept. 13 with upcoming guests Hilary Knight , Candace Parker , the Miami Marlins, DraftKings and Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC.

with upcoming guests , , the Miami Marlins, DraftKings and Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC. Season 2 of Young Influentials, returning Sept. 13 with upcoming guests from brands such as Roblox, Duolingo, Gay Times , Linktree, Kendra Scott , Combs Enterprises, Truff, creators The Scotts, actor Julissa Calderon and creator Michael Le .

"It's a great honor to partner with Adweek to launch Mindful Leaders," said Jones. "They not only understand what the word 'mindful' means, but they are also committed to putting out content that reflects those values through their hosts, show content and everything they do. We know that this show will challenge the definition of success while inspiring others to pursue their own greatness."

Listeners can access programming from the Adweek Podcast Network on any podcast player, such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Overcast or wherever they get their podcasts.

