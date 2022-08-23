North American Partners in Anesthesia to bring anesthesia services to new Penn State Health Medical Center

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) announced that it will provide anesthesia services at the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, effective October 1, 2022. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company in the U.S., with more than 6,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at hundreds of hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based locations across 21 states. The 132-bed, 341,000-foot Penn State Health facility, located at 2160 State Road, Lancaster, PA, 17601, will open on October 3, 2022. The new facility will provide residents of Lancaster and York counties access to Penn State Health's expertise and specialty services without having to drive to its Hershey location.
Joseph J. Frank, MS, MPH, Regional Hospital President, East Region, Penn State Health, said, "We are committed to providing our communities access, quality, choice of care, and complete medical and surgical capabilities as close to their homes as possible. This facility will strengthen Penn State Health, providing world-class primary, specialty, and acute care to residents. NAPA will help us deliver the highest level of care and reinforce our reputation in the Lancaster area."
Joshua Constable, DO, NAPA's Vice President of Clinical Services for the Mid-Atlantic Region, said, "We are excited about this new relationship, where NAPA's trusted anesthesia clinicians will support Lancaster Medical Center in providing exceptional medical care from day one. With years of experience in delivering consistent and safe anesthesia services, we at NAPA look forward to a long relationship with Penn State Health in Lancaster, where we will work collaboratively to expand health care services, achieve facility excellence, and make reliable surgical services available for all."
As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our 6,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at nearly 500 healthcare facilities in 21 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.
Penn State Health is a multi-hospital health system serving patients and communities across 29 counties of Pennsylvania. Our mission is to improve health through patient care, research, education, and community outreach. Penn State Health has 126 practices in 94 unique outpatient locations. It employs more than 17,500 people, including more than 3,000 physicians and direct-care providers. Penn State College of Medicine is located on the campus of the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and partners with Penn State Health to improve lives through research and education.
SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation
