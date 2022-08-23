BTIS Announces Partnership with Kamillio on Direct-to-Consumer Insurance Technology

The collaboration will expand Kamillio's Canadian insurtech platform into the U.S. market
ROCKLIN, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services, Inc. (BTIS), an insurance intermediary focused on serving small businesses with end-to-end insurance solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with Ontario-based insurtech platform Kamillio.
The uniquely intelligent Kamillio platform offers a new perspective on the insurance buying system, acting as a storefront that agents can use to deliver a modern customer experience. Brokers can easily add the extension directly to their websites, enabling consumers to quote and purchase their own General Liability policies at any time that is convenient for them.
"It's a match made in heaven" says Paul Hohlbein, Co-President of BTIS. "Our collaboration of technology is going to revolutionize the industry by transacting end-to-end business in a single experience, opposed to multiple inefficient systems."
A selection of five carriers will be available in 48 states.
BTIS is an industry leader of innovative solutions for small and medium sized commercial insurance products. To learn more about this automation and quoting platform, please contact the experts at BTIS or book a demo.
Part of the Amynta Group, BTIS is a nationwide insurance intermediary with a small business attitude that believes in building and fostering solid relationships through communication and genuine concern for their customers. BTIS offers a wide range of commercial lines and is focused on developing and implementing cutting edge technology to provide individual service, exceptional value, ease of use, and rapid turnaround times. Visit my.btisinc.com.
License #0D10271
Kamillio is an award-winning Agency Management System built on a proprietary process automation engine. Kamillio is designed to streamline and automate traditionally manual back-office processes, reducing operating expenses and increasing agency capacity for sales and service. For more information or to obtain an interview with Kamillio, please contact Rob McPherson at rob@insurego.ca.
Media Contact for BTIS: Anita Nevins, anita@directconnectionusa.com
SOURCE Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.