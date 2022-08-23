SKYPAD Partnership with Cos Bar

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYPAD, a global leader in product performance analytics for retailers and brands, is thrilled to announce a partnership with luxury beauty retailer, Cos Bar. Leveraging feedback from key existing subscribers, including Chantecaille, Creed, Augustinis Bader, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Revive, and a host of others, the SKYPAD team worked to build an application tailored to best support the ever-burgeoning beauty industry with sales insights and consumer trends. This exclusive partnership is a strategic step forward to support the cosmetics and beauty space.
With its 19 brick-and-mortar stores throughout the US and its online presence, Cos Bar chose the SKYPAD SaaS platform as its preferred analytics tool. SKYPAD will be utilized to best forecast demand and to ensure automated, accurate, and consistent sales data-sharing with its brands. This will ultimately lead to optimal product availability for consumers in their stores and online. This time save will be a win-win for brands, buyers, and most importantly, consumers.
SKYPAD will provide a comprehensive dashboard with vendor product and location level insights and year-over-year comparison capabilities in a shared view, easing brand and buyer collaboration. The program includes industry specific terminology and concepts, including aggregate time frames around holidays and key events, categories and sub-categories, and benefits.
SKYPAD and Cos Bar have a shared, focused commitment to clients, which is to enhance speed, consistency, and accuracy of data sharing between merchants and their suppliers – Ultimately ensuring consumers have access to the right product, in the right place, at the right time.
"We are eager to launch with SKYPAD, and to empower our Merchant team and brands with an industry leading tool. We anticipate that this solution will not only grow our collective businesses, but will also grow our strategic and new brand relationships. We look forward to the results to come." – Cristina Estrada, VP of Operations
SKYPAD's VP of Business Development, Gil Hakami, stated, "We are super excited about this exclusive new partnership with Cos Bar. SKYPAD will allow Cos Bar buyers and their respective brands to collaborate on a single platform, to make merchandising decisions based on facts. Inevitably, this will positively impact Cos Bar consumers at the stores and online."
Sky I.T. Group is the home of SKYPAD, a leading B2B SaaS platform, supporting the collaboration of the world's most recognizable brands with the top retailers across the globe. Leveraging automation and self-serve reporting, SKYPAD provides insights into product and location level trends that drive planning, forecasting, and supply chain decisions, refining the consumer shopping experience.
Today, SKYPAD services over 4,000 users, from 2,000+ brands across several industry verticals and geographic regions. Our client brand portfolio of industry leaders includes International Cosmetics and Perfumes, Bond No 9, La Prairie, Sisley, Shiseido, and Oribe Hair Care. The SKYPAD retailer partner network includes Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth, and Nordstrom.
Website: www.skyitgroup.com
SOURCE Sky I.T. Group
