Golf Town and Brooke Henderson, Canada's Winningest Professional Golfer, Extend their Multi-Year Partnership, Pledging to Grow the Game for All

The collaborative journey between an iconic destination and an iconic figure, which began five years ago with the brand's first professional athlete signing, continues its mission to make golf more inclusive.

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Golf Town, Canada's largest golf retailer, and Brooke Henderson, Canada's winningest professional golfer of all time, announced today that they are extending their successful long-standing partnership with another three-year agreement. The partnership between Henderson, currently fifth in the Women's World Golf Rankings, and the iconic Canadian golf brand will further build on their collective goal to grow the game and bring increased attention to the significant contributions female players make to golf. In the spirit of great duos, Brittany Henderson, Brooke's sister and caddie, has also signed on to become a brand ambassador for Golf Town, deepening the relationship between the company, Brooke, and her family.

"When I started this journey with Golf Town, I could not have imagined the things we would accomplish together," says Brooke Henderson. "I've seen first-hand how Golf Town's involvement goes far beyond helping Canadians find the right equipment. Their passion for bringing the sport to more juniors and women has allowed me to connect with golfers young and old, across the country. I'm especially proud and honoured by the continued support of the Brooke Brigade community, which is made possible in large part by my partnership with Golf Town," says Henderson.

Investing in the momentum of the Brook Brigade. Launched in 2017 by Golf Town, Brooke, and her family, the Brooke Brigade brings junior players together to support Brooke and grow the game of golf. Through dedicated viewing sections at tournaments and appearances at Golf Town locations, the Brooke Brigade aims to provide unparalleled access to, and inspire juniors to find joy in the game of golf. Together, Brooke and Golf Town plan to expand programming with the goal of creating more opportunities to diversify and grow the game that has given Brooke domestic and international success.

A shared commitment to excellence. Since turning professional Brooke has flourished to become Canada's winningest professional golfer, with her most recent victory last month at the Amundi Evian Championship, a LPGA major event. Brooke will return to the action this Thursday at the CP Women's Open in Ottawa, where she grew up. Brooke last won the tournament in 2018 and is looking to capture victory on home soil again this year with the Brooke Brigade's support. Over the last three years and the initial partnership, Brooke and Golf Town have reached thousands of avid golf juniors in order to grow their passion for the game.

"We are overjoyed to continue this incredible partnership with Canada's most decorated professional golfer. For us, Brooke, Brittany, and all of Team Henderson represent all the best of what golf can be," says Frederick Lecoq, Chief Marketing Officer, Golf Town. "On and off the course, through their performance, commitment to inspiring golfers of all ages, and passion for growing the game, Team Henderson is a Canadian family golf story that Golf Town is so proud to be a small part of. We look forward to continuing our partnership together and seeing what we can do to help build the game in Canada."

About Golf Town

Golf Town is the largest specialty golf retailer in Canada, operating 47 stores while offering the convenience of online shopping at golftown.com. The company features the best product assortment and brands in golf, expert staff who love the game, and premium custom fitting services, including the new StudioX experience. Golf Town also provides expanded experiences like Golf Town Tournaments, powered by TournamentCaddie and delivers top golf content digitally through ScoreGolf, in partnership with TorStar. Golf Town truly is Canada's Home of Golf. Golf Town is owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

Related Links

www.golftown.com

SOURCE Golf Town