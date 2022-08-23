Iscoe Law Sounds Alarms on Unsafe Toys

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, wants to raise awareness on unsafe products particularly when the defective product in question is a toy.
"Children are the most vulnerable among us, and when manufacturers put profits before the safety of children, it makes matters that much more difficult," said Gary T. Iscoe, Esq. Founding Partner of Iscoe Law. "If your child has been injured by an unsafe toy, don't wait to consult with an experienced Florida unsafe toy attorney."
While every unsafe toy claim is unique to the circumstances involved, some of the most common types of toy-related accidents include:
- Tricycles that crash
- Balloons that lead to airway obstruction, choking, aspiration, or asphyxiation
- Marbles, small rubber balls, and toy plastic foods that are inviting to chew on but that can lead to choking and asphyxia
- Toys with sharp edges that cause lacerations
If your child has been injured by an unsafe toy, there are several steps that you can take to help protect his or her health and your unsafe toy claim (brought on his or her behalf).
If your child has been injured by an unsafe toy, the most important step you can take is obtaining the medical attention that he or she needs as soon after the injury-causing accident as possible.
The next order of business is consulting with an experienced attorney as soon after the accident. These claims are complicated, and bringing your strongest claim is critical.
Since 1991, Gary T. Iscoe, a Trial Lawyer, has been dedicated to holding the powerful accountable for taking advantage of the powerless. From representing clients in severe injury cases, wrongful death cases, class actions, and other lawsuits including medical malpractice, and product liability. Gary and his team understand Florida's complex personal injury laws.
Iscoe Law fights hard for the injured and holds auto insurers like State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, GEICO, Liberty Mutual accountable for the pain and suffering, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages suffered by its clients.
Iscoe Law offers a free initial consultation at one's home, office, hotel, or hospital. For more information or schedule a free consultation, call 800-800-6500 or visit www.iscoelaw.com
SOURCE Iscoe Law
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.