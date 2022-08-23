Vista Outdoor Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Simms Fishing Products

Simms to Anchor New Platform in the Fishing Category Within Vista Outdoor's Outdoor Products Portfolio

Acquisition Strengthens Vista Outdoor with 12th Power Brand, Adds Approximately $110 Million in Net Sales

ANOKA, Minn., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO, the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products to consumers around the globe, today announced the closing of its acquisition of Bozeman, Mont.-based Simms Fishing Products for a purchase price of $192.5 million, which includes a net present value of roughly $20 million in future tax benefits.

"The addition of Simms Fishing Products to the Vista Outdoor family is transformational for our growing Outdoor Products segment," said Chris Metz, Chief Executive Officer, Vista Outdoor. "As the anchor of our new fishing platform, Simms broadens our core addressable market into a new, highly attractive category with a premium, innovative brand that boasts significant room for growth. We are especially excited that Simms will continue to call Bozeman home and will keep designing and producing their world-famous waders in Montana."

Simms was founded in 1980 and later acquired in 1993 by K.C. Walsh, its current Executive Chairman, who continues with the company as a strategic advisor and conservation and government affairs advocate. Simms CEO Casey Sheahan continues to lead day-to-day operations of Simms, and the current Simms management team and existing employee base will remain in place.

Simms is now part of Vista Outdoor's Outdoor Products segment and will be included in the new Outdoor Products Company upon the completion of the previously announced separation.

Vista Outdoor paid a gross purchase price of $192.5 million, which included a net present value of roughly $20 million in future tax benefits. Simms grew net sales by a compound annual growth rate of approximately 15 percent from calendar year 2019 to 2021 and is expected to grow in excess of that in calendar year 2022. Vista Outdoor expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings, excluding transaction costs, transition costs and inventory step-up, in Fiscal Year 2024.

Vista Outdoor financed this acquisition via an existing ABL credit facility. After the acquisition of Simms, Vista Outdoor's leverage ratio is well within its target leverage ratio of one to two times. Vista Outdoor expects to de-lever to roughly 1.5 times by the end of the Fiscal Year 2023.

Since 1980, Simms Fishing has created products that inspire you to fish. We use our hands to craft groundbreaking gear that's built to fish harder and go farther. Our products serve a higher purpose. Fishing is fishing, but more importantly, gear that performs at the highest level allows all anglers to embrace the overall fishing experience and all the unique nuances that occur before and after the catch. And as fishing has advanced, so too have we, into a state-of-the-art design and manufacturing hub, where innovators converge in Bozeman, Montana, to form a diverse, creative family. For more, visit www.simmsfishing.com.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.



Vista Outdoor VSTO is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. We serve a broad and diverse range of consumers around the globe, including outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide these consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. Our operating model leverages shared resources across brands to achieve levels of excellence and performance that would be out of reach for any one brand on its own. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

