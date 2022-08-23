Aktis Oncology Announces Actinium-225 Supply Agreements with Leading Isotope Producers

Partnerships with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopoes, Niowave, and TerraPower to Support Advancement of Targeted Alpha Radiopharmaceutical Pipeline to Treat a Broad Range of Solid Tumors
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel classes of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, today announced agreements with three leading medical radioisotope manufacturers NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, Niowave, Inc, and TerraPower LLC, for preclinical, clinical, and commercial supply of Actinium-225.
"Given the breadth and depth of our emerging pipeline, securing robust isotope supply across all stages of development is critical. Each of our three partners are leaders in the field of nuclear innovation with strong reputations for production, operational experience, and technical capabilities," said Matthew Roden, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aktis Oncology. "We believe these foundational relationships with such high-quality suppliers will ensure timely and efficient progression of our programs and ultimately, enable patient access to potentially life-saving therapies."
The three agreements provide Aktis with a portfolio of suppliers that utilize varied techniques to produce high quality Actinium-225, and enhance the Company's ability to ensure just-in-time delivery of finished targeted radioconjugates to healthcare providers for administration to patients. NorthStar's approach to Actinium-225 production is to utilize non-uranium, electron accelerator-based production methods; Niowave builds and operates superconducting electron accelerators to produce Ac-225 and other radioisotopes, whereas TerraPower uses a Thorium-229 generator. These agreements are a part of broader ongoing efforts to build and enhance Aktis's supply access, radiomanufacturing and distribution capabilities.
Aktis Oncology is creating precision targeting molecules to deliver Actinium-225 directly to cancer cells, thereby harnessing alpha radiation to treat commonly occurring cancers with limited treatment options, including breast, lung and colorectal cancers, and to improve standards of cancer care. Actinium-225's powerful alpha particle emissions potently kill cancer cells by inducing double strand DNA breaks to overcome acquired resistance to traditional chemotherapy, and potentially outperform the new generation antibody drug conjugates.
About Aktis Oncology
Aktis Oncology is a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumor cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM Capital, the company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiotherapy. Designed for high tumor penetration and long residence time, Aktis Oncology's molecules will quickly clear other areas of the body, thereby maximizing tumor elimination while minimizing side effects of treatment. This approach would enable clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.
SOURCE Aktis Oncology
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.