Valence Surface Technologies Appoints Chris O'Neill as Vice President of Operations for Eastern Region

The Valence Surface Technologies (VST) business is defined by a culture of operations excellence and remains focused on driving industry leading turn times for our customers.

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Chris O'Neill to the Valence Executive Leadership Team (ELT) in the role of Vice President of Operations (VPO) for the Eastern Region. This role further emphasizes our commitment to operational excellence and accountability across our North American operating locations.

Andy Brandenburg, will pivot to Vice President Operations (VPO) role for the Western Region, working closely with Mr. O'Neill and the rest of the ELT.

Chris Celtruda; Valence Chief Executive officer shared, "The VST Operating System is focused on team development and problem solving. Chris brings a history of leading transformation via shop floor engagement and building high performing teams to drive customer value."

Mr. O'Neill brings 35 years of operational experience in the aerospace and defense market with a history of growing businesses in the metal finishing, complex machining, and integrated assembly space. He has a strong operations excellence background with a passion for driving problem solving, waste elimination, and ensuring achievement of business objectives.

Most recently Chris was the Operating Executive for MECAER, a leader in complex manufacturing and the integration of aircraft landing gear systems. He was responsible for transforming operations in CANADA and ITALY, with widespread customer engagement and recognition. Prior to joining MECAER, Chris held various leadership roles with HEROUX DEVTEK, SONACA NMF BOMBARDIER AEROSPACE, with a strong focus on building high performing work teams.

Chris commented, "I am excited to join the Valence leadership team and ensure partnership with our site General Managers to drive customer value. I look forward to engaging our talented employees and being a hands-on leader, as we look to achieve rate readiness for future growth and demonstrate the VST team is grateful for every Purchase Order!"

Chris is a graduate of Dawson College with a degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology and is in the process of relocating to the United States to ensure on the ground engagement in each of VST's Eastern Region facilities.

About Valence

Valence Surface Technologies is the largest independent provider of metal finishing to the commercial aviation, defense, space, and medical market verticals, with OEM approved painting, plating, and coating capabilities throughout the United States. Valence is headquartered in Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA and is sponsored by equity investors ATL Partners and BCI; the British Columbia Investment Management Company.

