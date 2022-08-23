Andriana Toscano Named in 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- the Kleyman Law Firm, a law practice devoted exclusively to divorce and family law in New York City announced that its partner, Andriana Toscano, received the 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America recognition for her work as an NYC family and divorce lawyer.
Recognition in Best Lawyers is widely considered by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor conferred on a lawyer by members of their profession. Based entirely on peer review, this coveted award is given to an attorney after surveying thousands of leading lawyers who are asked to weigh in on the skill, talent, and achievements of their peers in their respective practice. More than 1.6 million evaluations were analyzed resulting in less than 20,000 lawyers being selected by their peers to be included and commended for their outstanding work in the entire country.
"We are very proud of Andriana and this recognition is well deserved. She is a rising star and one of the top divorce lawyers in NYC right now," said Val Kleyman, founding partner and fellow divorce attorney at the Kleyman Law Firm.
Andriana Toscano has proven herself capable of guiding individuals, parents, children, and families through the toughest and highly contested family law matters. She is also recognized as a Top Rated Family Law Attorney in New York, NY by Super Lawyers Rising Stars in multiple years. Trusted by clients and colleagues, she and the rest of the Kleyman Law Firm cultivated reputations as leaders in their field and helped thousands of clients in complex cases of divorce and family law routinely representing high-profile clients such as artists, athletes, business executives, and celebrities.
"I'm very excited and honored to have received this recognition. I will continue to work hard to help my clients through the most difficult time of their lives. I'm thankful to my firm and my peers, who nominated me, and with whom I look forward to working in the future," said Andriana Toscano.
Andriana Toscano is a partner at the Kleyman Law Firm. Her Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America recognition can be viewed at https://bestlawyers.com/lawyers/andriana-toscano/356088. The Kleyman Law Firm is located at One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor, New York, NY. For more info go to https://nyc-divorcelawyer.com, email: atoscano@kleymanfirm.com or call 212-401-1977.
SOURCE Kleyman Law Firm
