United States Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2022: Overall Rates by Firm Revenue Rankings & Individual Firms - 1,700 LKaw Firms Representing Over 12,000 Client Entities

The 2022 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Hourly Rate report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services, and e-billing reports.



The Report details the hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate, and Support Staff) for 2019-2022 in all major practice areas for the largest law firms practicing in that market.



As law firms have embraced and adopted DEI initiatives, their hourly rates by gender and race have also been transformed.



The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates publicly disclosed by attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.

Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Online Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.



In the Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours, and fees for each individual attorney are cited as the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s), and primary industry of the client.



In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit, and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.



Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of Valeo data in court.

The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Overall Rates by Firm Revenue Rankings

Section 2: Overall Rates by Individual Firms

