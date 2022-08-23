United States Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2022: Overall Rates by Firm Revenue Rankings & Individual Firms - 1,700 LKaw Firms Representing Over 12,000 Client Entities

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Valeo 2022 Diversity Equity Inclusion Hourly Rate Report' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2022 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Hourly Rate report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services, and e-billing reports.
The Report details the hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate, and Support Staff) for 2019-2022 in all major practice areas for the largest law firms practicing in that market.
As law firms have embraced and adopted DEI initiatives, their hourly rates by gender and race have also been transformed.
The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates publicly disclosed by attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Online Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours, and fees for each individual attorney are cited as the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s), and primary industry of the client.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit, and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of Valeo data in court.
The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: Overall Rates by Firm Revenue Rankings
Section 2: Overall Rates by Individual Firms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpcur3
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.