Laser Welding Machine Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges, by Technology, Geography, and Forecast Analysis 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LASER WELDING MACHINE MARKET value is set to grow by USD 373.97 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.73% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The laser welding machine market report offers information on several market vendors, including AMADA Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG among others. The laser welding machine market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Laser Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for laser welding machine market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Technology

Fiber Laser



Solid-state Laser



CO2 Laser



Others

Growing benefits of laser welding over conventional welding is a key driving factor impacting the global laser welding machine market growth. One of the key advantages of laser welding is its ability to automate the welding process, which helps in increasing the overall production rates. Although laser systems, in general, are more expensive than traditional methods, the cost savings achieved through higher production and lower reject rates almost nullify the additional cost incurred during the purchase of the laser welding systems.

However, the dearth of skilled labor will be a major challenge negatively impacting the global laser welding machine market growth. Labor is the highest cost-consuming component of welding. The lack of a skilled workforce is fast becoming a major challenge for the global laser welding machine market, and this challenge is spreading in countries such as the US, India, and China, which constitute a hub for cheap labor.

Laser Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report covers the following areas:

Laser Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist laser welding machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laser welding machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laser welding machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser welding machine market, vendors

Laser Welding Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 373.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.48 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMADA Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

