Laser Welding Machine Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges, by Technology, Geography, and Forecast Analysis 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LASER WELDING MACHINE MARKET value is set to grow by USD 373.97 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.73% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The laser welding machine market report offers information on several market vendors, including AMADA Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG among others. The laser welding machine market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Browse Summary of the LASER WELDING MACHINE MARKET Research Report to Learn More
Laser Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for laser welding machine market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- Technology
- Fiber Laser
- Solid-state Laser
- CO2 Laser
- Others
Download LASER WELDING MACHINE MARKET Sample Report to Gain Further Insights
Growing benefits of laser welding over conventional welding is a key driving factor impacting the global laser welding machine market growth. One of the key advantages of laser welding is its ability to automate the welding process, which helps in increasing the overall production rates. Although laser systems, in general, are more expensive than traditional methods, the cost savings achieved through higher production and lower reject rates almost nullify the additional cost incurred during the purchase of the laser welding systems.
However, the dearth of skilled labor will be a major challenge negatively impacting the global laser welding machine market growth. Labor is the highest cost-consuming component of welding. The lack of a skilled workforce is fast becoming a major challenge for the global laser welding machine market, and this challenge is spreading in countries such as the US, India, and China, which constitute a hub for cheap labor.
Laser Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report covers the following areas:
- Laser Welding Machine Market Size
- Laser Welding Machine Market Trends
- Laser Welding Machine Market Analysis
Laser Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist laser welding machine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the laser welding machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the laser welding machine market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser welding machine market, vendors
Related Reports:
Browse Summary of the FRICTION WELDING MACHINE MARKET Report by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 250.51 million, progressing at a CAGR of 1.93% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The high quality welding of dissimilar metals made possible is notably driving the friction welding machine market growth, although factors such as the growing popularity of laser welding technology may impede the market growth.
Browse Summary of the LASER CUTTING MACHINE MARKET Report by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 1.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The high quality welding of dissimilar metals made possible is notably driving the friction welding machine market growth, although factors such as the growing popularity of laser welding technology may impede the market growth. Rising digitalization in manufacturing processes is one of the key laser cutting machine market trends propelling the market growth.
Laser Welding Machine Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 373.97 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.48
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 52%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AMADA Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "INDUSTRIALS MARKET" Research Reports
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 Fiber laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Fiber laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Fiber laser - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Solid-state laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Solid-state laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Solid-state laser - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 CO2 laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: CO2 laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: CO2 laser - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Technology
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 AMADA Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 47: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Coherent Inc.
- Exhibit 51: Coherent Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Coherent Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 53: Coherent Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 54: Coherent Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Coherent Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Emerson Electric Co.
- Exhibit 56: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Emerson Electric Co.- Key news
- Exhibit 59: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.6 FANUC Corp.
- Exhibit 61: FANUC Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: FANUC Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: FANUC Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 IPG Photonics Corp.
- Exhibit 65: IPG Photonics Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: IPG Photonics Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: IPG Photonics Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: IPG Photonics Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Jenoptik AG
- Exhibit 69: Jenoptik AG - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Jenoptik AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Jenoptik AG-Key news
- Exhibit 72: Jenoptik AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Jenoptik AG - Segment focus
- 10.9 Laserline GmbH
- Exhibit 74: Laserline GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Laserline GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: Laserline GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.10 Laserstar Technologies Corp.
- Exhibit 77: Laserstar Technologies Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Laserstar Technologies Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Laserstar Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Perfect Laser Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: Perfect Laser Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Perfect Laser Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Perfect Laser Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
- Exhibit 83: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 84: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/laser-welding-machinemarket
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.