Pyvott, a Utah Social Media Platform, Is Donating a Dollar for Every Free Download of Their App to Support the LiveLIVE Suicide Prevention Event on September 10th, 2022.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For every download of the free Pyvott app, Pyvott will donate one dollar to the non-profit charity Good Deed Revolution to support their live stream suicide prevention event, that will provide hope, help, healing and resources, LiveLIVE.
Pyvott, a Utah-based and user-friendly social media app, has partnered with Good Deed Revolution to raise money and awareness to help those struggling with mental illness, suicide, or addiction. For every download of the free social media app, Pyvott will donate $1 to support Good Deed Revolution's history-making event: LiveLIVE. LiveLIVE is the world's largest annual live stream suicide prevention event — bringing together singers, dancers, speakers, and celebrities in a modern-day Live Aid 1985 for suicide awareness, prevention, and support.
Founder and CEO of Pyvott, Josh Jackman, said about the collaboration, "Other social platforms do very little to prevent suicide among their users, and we want to be different. Through partnerships with organizations like Good Deed Revolution and the LiveLIVE event, we can create initiatives and build our app to prevent the harmful effects of suicide. Together, we can change the face of social media, give back, and actively support a great cause."
Brandy Vega, the founder of Good Deed Revolution, shares her excitement about the Dollar Per Download Campaign, "The momentum and support that the LiveLIVE event has received from companies like Pyvott has been phenomenal. Through campaigns like the dollar per download and events like LiveLIVE, we can do something to help end the mental health crisis sweeping our youth and save lives. Additionally, we look forward to working with Pyvott as they build a backend algorithm into the app to provide support to anyone suffering from suicidal thoughts."
Pyvott will donate a dollar for each download of their free social app between August 20, 2022, and September 11th, 2022. The app is available in the United States and on both Apple and Android devices.
--
Good Deed Revolution is a Utah-based, non-profit organization that promotes good deeds worldwide. They are hosting a MASSIVE Live Stream Event for Suicide Prevention called LiveLIVE 2022. Celebrities, influencers, & activists will join the event to bring awareness to suicide prevention, education and provide a fundraising opportunity for Suicide Prevention efforts.
Pyvott is a new social media platform launched in September of 2021 out of Orem, Utah. With innovative features like customizable and deletable feeds for user privacy and auto-follow personal links, Pyvott is transforming the social media landscape. The free social app is available in the United States of America and on both the GooglePlay and Apple app stores.
