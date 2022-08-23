Inc. Magazine Selects Proctorio for Inclusion on their Annual Inc. 5000 List for Second Year in a Row

Proctorio, the global leader in online learning integrity, has once again been chosen as part of Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the United States. Proctorio welcomes the acknowledgement, but stresses that fast growth need not come at the expense of smart growth and putting the needs of clients first.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine has revealed that Proctorio is once again on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

"While this award highlights fast growth, I like to remind people that we also practice smart growth,'' says Mike Olsen, Proctorio Founder and CEO. "Proctorio has never taken money from venture capital and we are not beholden to a fluctuating market. This allows us to make decisions that are best for our customers. We consider them to be our true investors."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

This is Proctorio's second consecutive time appearing on the annual survey of high-growth private companies. Proctorio is the recipient of numerous awards recently including Forbes Magazine Best Startup Employer in Arizona, GSV's EdTech 150 and an AZ Best Companies citation this year as well as Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, EdTech Awards – Top Data Privacy, Testing, and Assessment Solution and Forbes – America's Best Startup Employers in 2021.

"It's always good to be recognized by your peers for the work that your company does," says Milan Dordevic, Proctorio's Director of Product Development. "To continue making this list year after year means our service remains an essential tool to our partners to keep expanding access to education."

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The Associates Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

About Proctorio

Proctorio is a comprehensive Learning Integrity Platform that offers Identity Verification and Remote Proctoring services to over 4,000+ higher education, K-12, corporate, and federal institutions around the world. Proctorio's suite of Lock Down, Recording, and Verification options allow exam administrators to customize tests for their needed level of security. Proctorio currently serves 4 million active weekly users and has administered over 50+ million exams since 2013 while maintaining a 99.991% uptime. Learn more about Proctorio here.

Media Contact

David Lux, Proctorio, 4804284076, davidl@proctorio.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Proctorio