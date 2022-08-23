What to Eat, What Not to Eat, and When! Dr. John Jaquish Reveals How to Amplify Your Fat Loss

Dr. John Jaquish says the most powerful way to amplify fat loss is with his dry fasting method for anyone willing to change their eating habits.

SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When scientist, inventor, and author Dr. John Jaquish started his research into muscle building and fat loss, one of his study objectives was to collect the many different fat loss strategies and analyze them for workability. His research revealed the most effective way to achieve fat loss and amplify one's ability to lose fat in a shorter period of time is by practicing dry fasting with meal timing and restricted liquid intake. Dr. Jaquish presents his findings with supporting science in his controversial Wall Street Journal bestselling book Weightlifting is a Waste of Time, So is Cardio.

"Of the different fat loss strategies I studied, I found some of them worked very well, some worked well for only a short period of time, and some of them, like caloric restriction, didn't really work well at all. For 75 years the fitness industry has been saying eat less and move more and Western society is fatter and sicker than ever before," says Dr. Jaquish.

"And there are still many people who think a calorie is a calorie. However, if you have a calorie of fructose or you have a calorie of protein, each affects the body in a completely different way. A calorie of fructose is borderline poison while a calorie of protein is absolutely needed by the body, especially if it's essential amino acids," says Dr. Jaquish.

After concluding that dry fasting is the most effective way to lose fat, in his book Dr. Jaquish details what to eat, what not to eat, and when to eat -- which includes the length of time between eating.

"Now, using intermittent fasting, there is an additional step to amplify fat loss in a shorter period of time, which no doubt will make some people very happy. That additional step is dry fasting with no food or water from sunup to sundown. Almost two billion people around the world do this safely for religious reasons. Anyone can apply this system and will find it a multiplier for losing fat," says Dr. Jaquish.

Briefly, the dry fasting system calls for getting up before the sun rises, having your morning drink and nutrition, not eating from sunup to sundown, and then hydrating and eating a meal after the sun goes down.

Dr. Jaquish reports that something very special happens during the dehydration period. "The body doesn't want to be dehydrated, so it looks for what non-functioning cells it can pull moisture from that aren't going to hurt the functioning of the body. The only non-functional cells in the body are fat cells. Every other cell in the body has a function that it needs to perform and needs water to do this, so they can't give up water.

Pulling the water out of the fat cells causes them to burst and be absorbed by the body, so those cells aren't there any longer to grow large storing fat again."

About John Jaquish, PhD

Scientist, inventor, and author John Jaquish, PhD. has spent years researching and developing improved approaches to health. He speaks at scientific conferences all over the world and is a research professor at Rushmore University. He is the Inventor of the bone density-building medical technology OsteoStrong and the creator of the variable resistance X3 exercise system for accelerated muscle development. Dr. Jaquish's methods are used in training the world's most elite athletes, including the Miami Heat, various NFL and NBA players, MMA champions, and members of the US Olympic team. His book, Weightlifting is a Waste of Time – So is Cardio, explains his non-conventional approach to human physiology and is a WSJ Bestseller.

