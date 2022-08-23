HEART OF KENT METAL DETECTING RALLY 2022 KICKS OFF WITH MINELAB

Join Minelab Metal Detectors at their test beds at the UK metal detecting rally Aug. 26 – 29.
LENHAM, MAIDSTONE, England, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In one of the UK's premiere detecting festivals, Minelab will be joining Joan Allen Events at the Heart of Kent Metal Detecting Rally Aug. 26 through 29, 2022. The four-day event spans Friday through Monday and will give detectorists a wonderful opportunity to explore the expansive field block properties. Attendees can visit the Minelab booth and test beds to experience some of the most innovative detecting technology in the industry first-hand and learn from international Minelab experts.
"We are so proud to be a part of the Joan Allen Heart of Kent Detecting Rally this year and are excited for a weekend full of detecting activities. Hosted over sprawling grounds, this event allows all detector enthusiasts to truly focus on their craft, while experiencing the top technology of Minelab's products, live music and camping." said Minelab Vice President of Global Marketing Michelle Meyers.
With a team of over 60 engineers, Minelab's hand-held metal detection technology has been hailed as the best in the world and offers a range of products for beginners and experienced detectorists. Magnetic minerals, iron-rich soil, deep water and snow are no match Minelab products, making them adaptable to any season. Minelab is affordable considering its high military-grade quality—after all, you want a metal detector that's easy-to-use while offering you the best return on your investment: undiscovered treasures!
Minelab also has a partnering IOS/Google application, making it more accessible for younger consumers. Minelab also has a global community network so when you get one of their detectors, you're also part of a new family of explorers. Through Minelab's app and blog, you can share your discovery stories, connect with other detectorists, and learn about new places you might not have explored before.
To purchase Minelab, visit them online and check with your local detector dealer.
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Minelab and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
SOURCE Minelab Electronics
