Sensera Systems Partners with Vaisala to Provide IoT Weather Monitoring Solution -- Vaisala has integrated its Wx Horizon service with SiteCloud Cameras

Sensera Systems, Inc., the market leader in all-in-one compact-solar cameras, today announced a new partnership with Vaisala, a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Vaisala has integrated its Wx Horizon service with Sensera System's SiteCloud and solar-powered/wireless cameras to provide their users with visual data to accompany their GroundCast sensors providing real-time road condition analytics.
GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sensera Systems' solar-powered/wireless cameras and SiteCloud software platform provide turn-key end-to-end visual monitoring that is simple to deploy and operate. Vaisala was able to add visual monitoring to their Wx Horizon offering through a simple integration with SiteCloud's API, providing their customers a great user experience. Sensera's all-in-one, real-time remote monitoring solution means that Vaisala customers can deploy cameras in minutes with no special training. Sensera's compact solar-powered cameras and SiteCloud software platform is a proven solution with deployments on thousands of sites and offers the kind of robust, powerful, yet easy-to-use system that Vaisala's customers demand.
Sensera Systems' SiteCloud platform provides advanced remote visual monitoring including real-time analytics and offers solution providers like Vaisala a reliable "drop-in" solution for visual information to complement remote sensing and IoT applications.
"SiteCloud Analytics has enabled Vaisala to bring very quickly to market a more comprehensive solution for parking lot winter maintenance that includes sensors, camera, forecasts, and a UI in a single service. The integration was smooth and being able to offer an end-to-end solution that has proven reliability and performance to our market is powerful. The flexibility of SiteCloud and Sensera's cameras allowed us to easily configure the system for our specific applications" said, Jason Weinberger, Head of Weather Solutions and Service, Vaisala.
"We are proud to partner with Vaisala, a true market leader, to bring affordable, real-time visual monitoring to the road maintenance industry. The visual monitoring provides a great complement to Vaisala's high accuracy GroundCast road sensors to give users a complete picture in real-time," said David Gaw, Chief Strategy Officer, and Founder, Sensera Systems.
About Sensera Systems
Sensera Systems is the market leader in affordable, easy to deploy solar cameras. Our solutions are purpose built for the rigors of temporary and permanent outdoor and remote sites. Deployed by hundreds of municipal and industrial customers across North America, our solutions help stakeholders manage and protect a variety of assets, support safety, and oversee logistics from any location in real-time. Securely managed from a single cloud-based platform, our solutions provide the most reliable and cost-effective visual monitoring and surveillance in the industry, all in a hassle-free package that is easy to set up and use within minutes. Sensera Systems helps Parks, Public Works, Water Utilities, Police & Fire as well as a variety of industrial groups, improve safety, regulatory and budget compliance, stakeholder transparency, project management, and site security. Sensera Systems' all-in-one solutions can be deployed as needed, incrementally, and without large up-front network or infrastructure costs. For more information about Sensera Systems, please visit our website http://www.senserasystems.com
About Vaisala
Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. For more information about Vaisala, please visit http://www.vaisala.com
