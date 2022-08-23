Kajeet Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

Kajeet to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver secure, reliable, and managed IoT solutions to over 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, and state and local governments, today announced it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint's 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.

By receiving the specialization designation, Kajeet will support Cradlepoint's efforts to deliver the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security, and manageability. In 2021, Kajeet announced its entry into the 5G space with the introduction of SmartBus ™ 5G for schools and since has continued to expand its 5G capabilities into the enterprise market. Most recently, Kajeet announced Private 5G™, a next-generation, cloud-based private 5G and LTE platform designed to simplify private wireless. An end-to-end turnkey managed service, Kajeet Private 5G allows customers to design, install and manage their own private wireless networks.

"This certification underscores the importance of 5G and providing secure networks for enterprises in all industries," said Ben Weintraub, President, COO, and co-founder of Kajeet. "Partnering with an industry-leading organization like Cradlepoint allows Kajeet to further our mission of closing the digital divide across all industries we serve, including education, healthcare, business, and public sector entities."

By combining its NetCloud platform with a "clean-sheet-of-paper" design for its new 5G modems and antenna systems, Cradlepoint is the first to deliver comprehensive 5G solutions for business. Specific capabilities include combining LTE, Gigabit-Class LTE, and 5G in a single wireless WAN; supporting all 5G spectrums, interoperating with existing customer SD-WAN and router infrastructures; and simplifying the entire network management lifecycle.

"Cradlepoint is committed to leading the evolution of Wireless WAN and 5G and is both the first and best choice for customers in this space," said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. "Our reseller, service provider and technology partners play a crucial role in this mission. The addition of Kajeet to our 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization program is another important step in leading the path to 5G for business."

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software, and hardware products that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet's Private Network solutions simplify private wireless to allow customers to design, install and manage their own private wireless networks.

Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer Sentinel®, a scalable IoT management platform that includes visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility.

Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally with coverage in 173 countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 41 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.

