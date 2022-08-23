USC Consulting Group Strikes Gold in Its Mining & Metals Practice with Seasoned New Hire

Veteran Mining Executive Hratch Jabrayan is appointed Director of Mining & Metals at Global Operations Management Consulting Firm

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eureka! Global operations management firm USC Consulting Group (USCCG) bolsters its Mining & Metals vertical by hiring seasoned mining professional Hratch Jabrayan. Well known in the Mining & Metals industry, Hratch strengthens an already robust M&M division at the consulting firm.

"Hratch brings a diverse background of experience and knowledge in the mining and metals industry to USC, and we look forward to having him assist our clients globally," states USCCG Vice President Operations Ron Tinder.

Fluent in four languages, Hratch has supported organizations of all sizes around the world, including Fortune 500 companies in Canada, The US, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. His contributions greatly assisted clients achieve and exceed organizational goals.

Hratch's years as Vice President and General Manager at an underground mine saw him transform an underperforming operation to a state of the art precious metals mine with the highest international standards. Hratch and his team achieved record production with the highest safety standards recorded, while implementing OHSAS 18001 standards.

Hratch will oversee USCCG's Mining and Metals division globally where he will support current and new clients in achieving excellence in execution.

Hratch can be reached anytime at Hratch.Jabrayan@usccg.com

About USC Consulting Group, LLC

USC Consulting Group (USCCG) is an operations management consulting firm helping clients improve performance relative to earnings with a focus on operational excellence. Founded in 1968, the firm brings experience, enabling technology, and subject matter expertise to implement solutions, not just recommend them. With offices in the United States and Canada, and projects spread across the globe, USCCG has worked with thousands of Fortune 1000 companies in nearly every industry. For more information please follow us on LinkedIn or visit http://www.usccg.com.

Media Contact

Marcus Hammel, USC Consulting Group, 1 813-387-4327, marcus.hammel@usccg.com

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE USC Consulting Group