USC Consulting Group Strikes Gold in Its Mining & Metals Practice with Seasoned New Hire

Veteran Mining Executive Hratch Jabrayan is appointed Director of Mining & Metals at Global Operations Management Consulting Firm
TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eureka! Global operations management firm USC Consulting Group (USCCG) bolsters its Mining & Metals vertical by hiring seasoned mining professional Hratch Jabrayan. Well known in the Mining & Metals industry, Hratch strengthens an already robust M&M division at the consulting firm.
"Hratch brings a diverse background of experience and knowledge in the mining and metals industry to USC, and we look forward to having him assist our clients globally," states USCCG Vice President Operations Ron Tinder.
Fluent in four languages, Hratch has supported organizations of all sizes around the world, including Fortune 500 companies in Canada, The US, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. His contributions greatly assisted clients achieve and exceed organizational goals.
Hratch's years as Vice President and General Manager at an underground mine saw him transform an underperforming operation to a state of the art precious metals mine with the highest international standards. Hratch and his team achieved record production with the highest safety standards recorded, while implementing OHSAS 18001 standards.
Hratch will oversee USCCG's Mining and Metals division globally where he will support current and new clients in achieving excellence in execution.
Hratch can be reached anytime at Hratch.Jabrayan@usccg.com
About USC Consulting Group, LLC
USC Consulting Group (USCCG) is an operations management consulting firm helping clients improve performance relative to earnings with a focus on operational excellence. Founded in 1968, the firm brings experience, enabling technology, and subject matter expertise to implement solutions, not just recommend them. With offices in the United States and Canada, and projects spread across the globe, USCCG has worked with thousands of Fortune 1000 companies in nearly every industry. For more information please follow us on LinkedIn or visit http://www.usccg.com.
Media Contact
Marcus Hammel, USC Consulting Group, 1 813-387-4327, marcus.hammel@usccg.com
SOURCE USC Consulting Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.