Pederson's Natural Farms Donates $150,000 To FEEDING AMERICA®

Pederson's Natural Farms – leading producer of all natural and organic protein products that are humanely raised and made without the use of artificial ingredients or preservatives – announce they have reached their goal of providing more than 1.5 million meals* for people facing food insecurity.

HAMILTON, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pederson's Natural Farms – leading producer of all natural and organic protein products that are humanely raised and made without the use of artificial ingredients or preservatives – announce they have reached their goal of providing more than 1.5 million meals* for people facing food insecurity.

Partnering with Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, Pederson's has raised and donated $150,000 to expand access to charitable food in communities where Pederson's customers are located.

At the onset of their fundraising efforts, Cody Lane, President of Pederson's Natural Farms, said, "We've been very active and highly involved in community outreach programs before, but never anything on this scale." Upon reaching their goal, Lane reflects on the past year and says, "We couldn't be more pleased with our achievement. Nobody should have to wonder how they will find their next meal. We are humbled to have partnered with Feeding America to provide 1.5 million meals to those in need nationwide."

Headquartered in Hamilton, Texas, Pederson's Natural Farms has been committed to ethically sourcing and producing the highest quality fresh and smoked natural meat products since 1992. Today, with products sold in stores globally, the company strives to continue to keep its finger on the pulse of the ever-changing trends in the industry. Pederson's Natural Farms is known for being one of the first to market with an entire line of no sugar added, Whole30 and Paleo approved pork products. Pederson's Natural Farms produces bacon, sausage, ham, and fresh pork.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

Media Contact

Pederson's Natural Farms, Pederson's Natural Farms, 1 2543864790, jordain@rootandroam.com

SOURCE Pederson's Natural Farms