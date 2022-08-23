SMArtX Advisory Solutions Announces Partnership with Flyer Financial Technologies

SMArtX Leverages Flyer Financial Technologies to Upgrade Managed Accounts Solutions
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology and operator of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), announced a partnership with Flyer Financial Technologies ('Flyer FT') and its Co-Pilot OEMS, a cloud-based order and execution management platform. The integration of Flyer FT's Co-Pilot OEMS and SMArtX's UMA technology streamlines broker and custodial connectivity while expanding trading services and capabilities for advisors and asset managers using the SMArtX platform.
By integrating Co-Pilot OEMS via API, SMArtX clients will have full control over order instructions, order routing, and post trade allocation processing, while maintaining real-time visibility that supports ongoing portfolio management updates from advisors, model managers, and other platform participants. As a result, traders will improve execution quality and scale their middle and back-office trade operations.
"SMArtX is thrilled to partner with a leading WealthTech firm like Flyer FT to bring best-in-class trading capabilities to the managed accounts industry," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "This partnership will support asset managers and managed accounts providers that need a better way to deliver their services at scale."
The partnership will enable traders at SMArtX enterprise firms, TAMPs, independent broker-dealers, and other providers to effortlessly trade at scale with a seamless experience. It will also assist asset managers looking to scale their middle and back-office operations while supporting accounts across multiple custodians. Flyer Trading Network is connected directly to over 100+ brokers and custodians supporting SMArtX's current roster of 7 custodians and expansion plans for adding 2 more custodians.
"Flyer is excited to work with an innovative firm like SMArtX to enable a shared vision of delivering a feature-rich trade order management platform," said Brian Bleasdell, Chief Product Officer of Flyer FT. "By using the Co-Pilot API, SMArtX has greatly enhanced their order management workflows and overall trading capabilities. The API enables third-parties, such as SMArtX, to integrate advanced OEMS functionality and trading connectivity in a fraction of time that it would have taken to build in-house."
The partnership lays the groundwork for the next stage of SMArtX's technological expansion: an end-to-end standalone portfolio management solution designed to support managed accounts across custodians for asset managers, while continuing to advance the capabilities of the SMArtX TAMP.
SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com
Flyer Financial Technologies (Flyer FT) builds cutting-edge technology that solves asset and wealth management firms' toughest trading workflows. As a leading cloud-based FinTech provider, Flyer FT serves wealth managers, asset managers, broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, TAMPs and other technology service providers. The platform includes Co-Pilot, a multi-asset trading platform, and Flyer Trading Network, an order and trade routing network with direct FIX connectivity. Co-Pilot and FTN enables advisors, portfolio managers, and traders the freedom to focus on performance at each stage of the trading lifecycle, from portfolio construction to trade execution. For more information, visit https://flyerft.com/.
SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions
