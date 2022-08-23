MF ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 12, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Missfresh Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Missfresh Limited MF alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Missfresh's June 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in MF:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/missfresh-loss-submission-form?id=31040&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Missfresh Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Missfresh provided false financial figures in its registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering; (2) Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures; (3) Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Missfresh you have until September 12, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Missfresh securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the MF lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/missfresh-loss-submission-form?id=31040&from=4.

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm