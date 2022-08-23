HABO, Sweden, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
The second quarter:
- Order intake was MSEK 2,183 (2,123), an increase of +2.8% adjusted to -1.3% for currency effects of MSEK +88
- Net sales were MSEK 2,045 (1,846), an increase of +10.8% adjusted to +6.5% for currency effects of MSEK +78
- Operating profit was MSEK 186.5 (208.2), a decrease of -10.4% with an operating margin of 9.1 (11.3)%
- Earnings after tax were MSEK 131.1 (137.7)
- Earnings per share were SEK 0.74 (0.78)
- Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 20.3 (200.3)
Comment from CEO Bodil Sonesson:
The second quarter order intake was at a high level as market conditions remained favorable and despite the external conditions net sales showed robust growth and the Group delivered another set of solid results.
An investor webcast following the Quarter 2 Report 2022 will be held on 23 August 2022 at 15:30 CET.
A link to the webcast and a management presentation will be available on https://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors.
This disclosure contains information that Fagerhult is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-08-2022 11:20 CET.
CONTACT:
Disclosures may be submitted by
Bodil Sonesson CEO, mobile: +46 722 23 76 02 e-mail: bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com
Michael Wood CFO, mobile: +46 730 87 46 47 e-mail: michael.wood@fagerhultgroup.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/fagerhult/r/interim-report-q2-january-june-2022,c3617822
The following files are available for download:
Fagerhult, Interim Report Q2 January-June 2022
SOURCE Fagerhult
