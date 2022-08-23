Grillin' For A Good Cause - How a Pug-Inspired BBQ Sauce is Helping Rescue Dogs in Need

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - We're in the dog days of summer, which means it's BBQ season, and this Pitmaster Pug is grillin' up something special!
For a limited time only, Canadians have a chance to treat their tastebuds to true greatness, as local canine legend and international barbeque sensation, Ms. Deborah Rose, has released her award-winning secret sauce & rib recipe in an effort to raise funds for her favourite four-legged foundation!
- $40 will be donated to AARCS Animal Rescue
- A numbered, limited-edition bottle of Deb Sauce
- Debbie's secret award-winning melt-in-your-mouth juicy-sweet rib recipe
- 3 half-priced dog walk coupons (up to $42 in value on its own)
To learn more or to purchase Deb Sauce visit: https://sauce.spotdogwalkers.com/
Only a handful of people - let alone Pugs - have shaped North American barbecue into what it is today. These few greats are in a class of their own. For Canadian-born canine Ms. Deborah Rose, barbeque is a way of life, there's just no way around it.
Now, when our help is needed more than ever before Debbie has released her secret sauce and rib recipe, a doggone delicious combination that was nearly two decades in the making, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to AARCS to help with the recent influx of pet surrenders!
After a significant boom in pet ownership, rescue organizations are seeing a growing number of surrendered pets as people return to their pre-pandemic lives. Rescues are desperate for support and are doing everything possible to help find these animals a forever home.
Every good cause needs a great partner… that's why Debbie chose to team up with the crew at Spot Dog Walkers to help spread the word. Spot is Canada's most reliable dog walking service, with guaranteed on-time arrival or the walk is FREE!
With Spot, every dog walk is private and on-leash, which means the dogs are always getting the one-on-one attention they deserve. Every Spot dog walker is background checked and insured, and the company hasn't missed a walk in more than 3-years!
So if you're looking for a reliable dog walking service, check out www.spotdogwalkers.com and receive 3 half-priced dog walks with every bottle of Deb Sauce!
SOURCE Spot Dog Walking
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
