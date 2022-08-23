GrowPath's Latest Innovation Helps Law Firms Optimize Their Marketing Channels

The legal case management software company earns its industry-leading 28th patent.
DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath continues to prove its commitment to helping law firms maximize their revenue. The legal tech company followed up last month's announcement of its new lead scoring tool patent by announcing another patented legal case management feature for its userbase. GrowPath's 28th patent further enhances a user's ability to overlay client intake data with media buy data to determine the ROI for each marketing channel. GrowPath is investing heavily in R&D to enable firms to have full transparency around their marketing initiatives and make data-based decisions.
GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman says firms must be able to accurately assess their marketing spend. "Law firms, like everyone else, need to be able to tell if their advertising dollars are working optimally for their business. GrowPath clearly shows a firm how effective its TV media buy is for example, based on its cost and the resulting volume of intakes. This type of efficient spending helps firms improve their bottom line."
GrowPath's value to law firms goes well beyond marketing analytics. The feature-rich case management solution provides plaintiffs' firms with tools that enhance case movement and improve overall firm efficiency. And the market is increasingly taking note. GrowPath is has been dominating the case management software by achieving record growth so far in 2022, with plans to continue expanding for the remainder of the year.
GrowPath is cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.
Media Contact:
Connie Wong
Director of Marketing
cwong@growpath.com
o: 844.520.2893 ext. 12112
d: 919.286.5759
SOURCE GrowPath
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.