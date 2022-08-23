Digital Era Media Inc. Celebrates First Year Anniversary of RVDealers.ca - The Canadian RV Buy & Sell Marketplace

RVDealers.ca was created for RV enthusiasts by RV enthusiasts. The new digital marketplace provides the ultimate resource for buying and selling New & Used RVs of all types across Canada.
KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Era Media Inc., producers of RVDealers.ca, are pleased to mark the one-year anniversary since the launch of their innovative RV marketplace. In the first 12 months, RVDealers.ca generated over 1.5 million pageviews, 393k sessions, and 296k unique shoppers of new & used RVs.
Paul Cassidy – RVDealers.ca, National RV Sales Manager.
"We appreciate the group of dealers that are currently partnered with RVDealers.ca. They recognize that it offers a clean and focused platform for RV prospects. We feel strongly that our site appeals to serious buyers better than the majority of alternative choices in the RV digital marketplace and generates higher quality sales leads."
RVDealers.ca provides RV buyers and sellers with a proven digital platform of highly relevant content, innovative design, and an interactive interface. They are proud affiliates of the KOA, Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association of Canada, Ontario Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association, GoRVing Canada, and Canadian Camping and RV Council.
According to Chris Perera, founder of RVDealers.ca and President of Digital Era Media Inc., "Launching RVDealers.ca in August 2021 was a unique period as the surging demand of RV buyers and low dealer inventory fueled by Covid has been challenging for our industry. We are now seeing indications of the market returning to more normal levels. We are confident as dealers take on more inventory the benefits of RVDealers.ca will continue to demonstrate immense value. We will build on our strong growth in the first year and cement the status of being the 'go to' place buyers will look for RV's in Canada. We Value our relationships within the industry and look to keep building them in 2023 and beyond."
RVDealers.ca encourages all RV industry members to reach out to learn more about opportunities to work together for the mutual benefit of all parties and the overall growth of the entire RV industry.
Digital Era Media Inc. (DEM) is a new age media company focused on digital technology and its application to media. It currently produces the MyDealers.ca suite of sites which includes RVDealers.ca, BoatDealers.ca, OutboardDealers.ca, MotorcycleDealers.ca, SledDealers.ca, and QuadDealers.ca, as well as boating news source BoatBlurb.com.
Sales & Marketing Contact:
Paul Cassidy
National RV Sales Manager
Digital Era Media Inc.
1.888.909.4336 ext. 7014
paul@mydealers.ca
Media Contact:
Scott Way
Content & Social Media Manager
Digital Era Media Inc.
1.888.909.4336 ext. 7013
scott@mydealers.ca
Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12929991
Press release distributed by PRLog
SOURCE Digital Era Media Inc.
