The 2023 Hyundai PALISADE Now Arrives at the Coastal Hyundai Dealership

Melbourne customers can visit the Coastal Hyundai dealership to test drive and purchase the 2023 Hyundai PALISADE.
MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The all-new Hyundai PALISADE has arrived at the Coastal Hyundai dealership! This luxurious SUV is packed with features and amenities that will make every drive a joy. From the comfortable and spacious interior to the advanced safety and infotainment systems, the PALISADE has everything you need.
The PALISADE is powered by a 3.8L V6 engine that delivers an impressive 291 hp and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. Along with its stylish exterior, the PALISADE comes equipped with standard Hyundai SmartSense safety and driver assistance features, like Blind Spot View Monitor and Forward Collision-Avoidance, Assist with Pedestrian Detection. This SUV is available in both a two-row and three-row option, making it a great choice for families of all sizes. The three-row option is especially popular, as it provides plenty of space for passengers and cargo. Overall, the PALISADE is an excellent choice for families who want a well-rounded SUV.
Interested customers can schedule a test drive online by visiting Coastal Hyundai's website at https://www.coastalhyundai.com/. Individuals may reach the dealership at 915 New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL. For more information about the new vehicles in the inventory, customers can contact the dealership's sales team at 321-499-2999.
Media Contact
TJ Watson, Coastal Hyundai, 888-928-4762, tjwatson123@yahoo.com
SOURCE Coastal Hyundai
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
