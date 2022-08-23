Educational Services & Consulting (ESC) Participates in the Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies (LAAIA) Annual Convention

ESC Hosted a Booth at the 52nd LAAIA Annual Convention in July, 2022

CLERMONT, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Educational Services & Consulting, ESC, a leading provider in creating professional opportunities through education announced their successful participation at the 52nd Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies (LAAIA) Annual Convention July 27th - 30th at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

"We were excited to receive the invitation to exhibit and attend as first-time exhibitors at the 2022 LAAIA Annual Convention," Co-Owner and Chief Strategy Officer, Natalie Zimmerman said. "LAAIA made sure every exhibitor had the opportunity to talk with attendees and we enjoyed meeting all of them."

ESC helps employees have successful Accredited Claims Adjuster (ACA) and Registered Customer Service Representative (RCSR) careers through their flexible online courses in which students earn the Accredited Claims Adjuster (ACA) designation or the Registered Customer Service Representative (RCSR) designation. Once students pass ESC's final exams for either course, they are exempt from taking the Florida state exam, saving them money, and fast-tracking their careers. Those passing the ACA exam can apply to the state of Florida for their All-Lines Adjuster license directly.

"The traffic through the exhibitor hall was great and we were thrilled to have shared more about our company with the attendees," Zimmerman said. "As a leader in preparing our students for successful careers working on claims associated with homeowner's insurance, car insurance, property insurance and more we were thrilled to share more about how our online learning environment offers flexibility for the mature person looking to grow their career while maintaining personal obligations."

LAAIA prides itself on being an inclusive community of passionate professionals who are eager to look forward and solve problems together. In addition to the informative educational sessions for those seeking continuing education, the conference hosted several options for professional networking with attendees and exhibitors.

"Everything LAAIA provided made the conference outstanding," Zimmerman said. "We appreciated the opportunity to provide an additional layer of industry insights and thought leadership while sharing information about ESC."

About Educational Services & Consulting:

Educational Services & Consulting offers two online designation courses for people looking to further their careers. Their 6-20 Accredited Claims Adjuster (ACA) designation course is a 40-hour online course with a final exam. Earning this designation allows candidates to bypass the State of Florida exam and directly apply for their All-Lines Adjuster license. Having this license enables people to work on claims associated with homeowner's insurance, car insurance, property insurance, and much more.

In addition to their 6-20 ACA designation course, Educational Services & Consulting also offers their 4-40 Registered Customer Service Representative (RCSR) designation course. This course is also a 40-hour online course with a final exam at the end of the course. As with the ACA designation, once students take the RCSR course and pass the final exam they will be exempt from taking the Florida state exam. Students can take either course final exam up to five times within the 60-day time allotment without accruing additional charges.

"We want all of our students to succeed, and we are prepared to give them the tools to be successful," Zimmerman said.

Our company is based on the vision of our founder, my Aunt Connie McChesney, she added.

"We strive to provide the best educational experience and services to our clients to help their employees have successful careers," Zimmerman said. "Our flexible online learning environment is a great opportunity for those currently working full-time looking to grow their career as well as those stepping back into the workforce and have family obligations. In either case our courses can help the mature person meet their professional and career goals."

Educational Services & Consulting is headquartered in Clermont, Florida at 4327 South Highway 27, Suite 204, Clermont, Florida 34711. To learn more about enrolling in their ACA or RCSR designation courses, visit online at https://escconnected.com/courses/ or call 1-800-309-2549.

