Ron Harris, CEO of Financial Literacy Group is speaking about Hybrid Mortgage Arbitrage, at the Los Angeles Small Business Expo, September 8th, 2022

Ron Harris, CEO of Financial Literacy Group is speaking at the Los Angeles Small Business Expo September 8th, 2022 at 1:pm Pacific Time Hybrid Mortgage Arbitrage, a financial solution that turns debt into income and wealth.1:00 WORKSHOP ROOM NUMBER: 1

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hybrid Mortgage Arbitrage allows any consumer or business owner with debt, to bank like a bank and turn their liabilities into income and wealth.

Two IRS codes 7702 & 101a passed by congress in the Cares Act 2020 allows every business owner in the country to establish their own personal bank. Combined with a GPS debt mapping technology that has already helped middle class Americans payoff $2.3 billion in principal debt, every individual, family or business owner can turn their debt and liabilities into capital, income and wealth.

The algorithm based GPS technology directs the user to strategically pay off their personal or business debt in a quarter of the time, a 30 year mortgage can be paid in as little as 5-7 years, with no change to their budget. Banks, credit unions, and other organizations in the finance industry use tax-advantaged products to offset costs.

When banks are able to purchase life insurance on executives, management, key employees or groups of employees they are able to ensure they have adequate death benefits in the event of a tragic passing of the employee or executive. These death benefits will reduce the taxes paid by the insured and provide future monthly cash flow back to the bank. BOLI (Bank Owned Life Insurance) also represents 20% to 25% of the cash reserve that banks, credit unions are regulated to hold.

A 2021 US Bank Location study reveals the amount of assets banks have in life insurance. Here are the top 3:

$24,068,000,000 - Bank of America

$19,483,000,000 - Wells Fargo Bank

$12,139,000,000 - JPMorgan Chase Bank

No matter what type of BOLI program is used, the biggest benefit is that income earned on the cash value of the policies is generally not considered an employee's taxable income -- unlike benefits you would typically see in a 401(k) or profit-sharing plan.

"Through this study of BOLI we've learned how it has already helped to fund scholarships, construct community building and more. Now we can clearly see that life insurance to supplement income is a solution that could be used by middle class people to turn their debt into income and generational wealth". States Ron Harris, CEO of Financial Literacy Group.

"Through our research, we found that a similar solution under current tax law, would work for individuals, families, business owners and nonprofits. Because of the change to the IRS code via the 2020 Cares Act, we were able to design a consumer version of BOLI". Says, Harris.

Now the cash value in an IUL could include the policyowner's debt balance and that would provide a tax-free death benefit, living benefits, and potential no risk, tax free earnings for like

This means an individual, family or business owner could put the money needed to pay their debts into the policy and borrow that money and still pay their debts.

"Using accelerated debt payoff and by over-funding an IUL with the insured's debt balance, the insured can fund their own bank in less than 10 years. Using a special rider that makes a policy liquid gives the insured access to the growing cash value as loans that never have to be paid back. This turns Infinite banking on its head". Explains, Harris.

Because this is a loan from the insurance company, it is tax free and no matter how big the loan gets, it is collateralized by the policyowner's cash value, which was originally the debt balance, the loan is paid by the collateral when the insured dies.

Financial Literacy Group is changing the narrative on financial wellness, our solutions equalize the financial playing field between middle class Americans and financial institutions. We teach adults who live on Main Street how to manage their finances like people who work on Wall Street, one individual, one family or one small business owner at a time.

