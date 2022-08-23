ProAct Safety to Present Multiple Sessions at National Safety Council Congress

Shawn Galloway has been selected to present a workshop and technical session at NSC Congress, the world's largest annual event for safety, health and environmental professionals.

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced the company's CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, will lead several sessions at the NSC Congress and Expo. The conference will take place on September 16-22 in San Diego and virtually.

Sep 21 (10a-11am): Mastering the Four Core Components of Safety Excellence

Based on the surveys and observations used to compile the predictions outlined in the 2015 bestseller, Forecasting Tomorrow: The Future of Safety Excellence, authors Mathis and Galloway identified four commonalities among the most excellent organizations in safety performance and culture. This session examines those four components in detail and explores how they synergize to produce excellent results. This workshop leads the attendee on a journey balancing case studies with practical execution guidance that focuses on these four components: the creation of safety strategy, leadership development and alignment at all levels, cultural enhancement, and employee engagement and peer to peer coaching.

Sep 22 (8a-4:30pm): Building Your Bridge – From Compliance to Safety Excellence

With talk about moving from a "have to" culture to a "want to" culture, from compliance to culture or from good to great, it's much more productive when leaders have visual models to identify precisely where they are, where they're trying to go and what to focus on to get there. Since 2008, thousands of organizations have leveraged the Bridge to Safety Excellence model of visual representation to convey the precise elements to be addressed, close the gap between compliance and culture, and discover where they are on the path to sustainable excellence. In this session you'll explore where you and your organization are within this model, and learn – step by step – how to address each component.

ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY

Shawn M. Galloway is CEO of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety. Shawn's consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He is a trusted advisor, professional speaker, and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership, and Behavior-Based Safety. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having also authored over 700 podcasts, 300 articles and blogs, and 100 videos. He has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals, National Safety Council's Top 40 Rising Stars and Top Ten Speakers, EHS Today Magazine's 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine's POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow, Pro-Sapien's list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers and is an Avetta Distinguished Fellow. Read more about him and his work at http://www.ShawnGalloway.com.

ABOUT PROACT SAFETY

ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and behavior-based safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.

