How Competitive is the Product Information Management Market? Get all your Questions Answered by Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Product information management (PIM) is the act of storing and organizing all the data needed to market and sell items through various channels. An internal organization creates the product data to support a multichannel marketing plan.

Technavio estimates that the product information management market size is expected to grow by USD 7.40 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.17% during the forecast period.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Rivalry

The global product information management market is competitive due to the presence of regional and multinational players. Moreover, parity across the competitors, product differentiation, and exit barriers are moderate. Hence, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2021, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The global product information management market is competitive due to the presence of regional and multinational players. The market is relatively concentrated, and companies are employing methods such as mergers and acquisitions and product innovation to maintain their position. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Oracle Corp., SAP SE, International Business Machines Corp., Akeneo SAS, and Inriver AB.

Market Segmentation

The product information management market has been segmented by deployment into on-premise and cloud. Among these, the on-premise segment will account for the highest market growth. These advertisements have a stronger audio-visual effect, which gives viewers a positive product impression. An on-premise PIM platform is installed on-site and purchased under license. It is stored and administered on personal servers, with the license holder taking full responsibility for its care and integration. Such features will drive the PIM market growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region has been attributed to factors such as the presence of important market vendors and widespread adoption of modern technologies in various industries, particularly retail.

Key Drivers and Trends

The thriving e-commerce industry will drive the growth of the global product information management market during the forecast period. The e-commerce industry has been growing due to the rise in consumer demand for items, expanding Internet access, and increasing smartphone usage. A PIM solution captures and uploads data and maps it to customer needs in real-time while validating, enriching, and augmenting the data in real-time. It automates the creation of product information using data from multiple sources.

The adaption of AI and machine learning skills to improve data management and the consumer experience is a trend in the market. PIM solutions driven by AI can offer automated insights about data issues. ML-enabled PIM solutions help organizations in managing compliance, driving data-driven digital transformation, and improving operational efficiency.

Product Information Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.40 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 10.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Akeneo SAS, Aptean Group of Companies, Bluestone Norway, Contentserv Group AG, Informatica LLC, Inriver AB, International Business Machines Corp., Magnitude Software Inc., Mobius Knowledge Services P. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pimcore GmbH, Plytix ApS, Salsify Inc., SAP SE, Stibo Systems, Syndigo LLC, True Commerce Inc., Viamedici Software GmbH, Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Winshuttle LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

