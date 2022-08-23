New SAFERTOS Windows and Linux Simulator from WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) has introduced the SAFERTOS Windows and Linux Simulator which allows customers to evaluate and prototype certain types of SAFERTOS® application code immediately on their desktop computer, without the need for cross-compiling toolchains or specialist debug hardware. Customers who develop on Linux or Windows workstations can now start work right away.

BRISTOL, England, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SAFERTOS Windows and Linux simulator is the perfect way to explore SAFERTOS concepts without the need for cross compilation tools, hardware development boards, or in-circuit emulator hardware. Utilise our new simulator and start writing using the safety critical RTOS SAFERTOS today. https://www.highintegritysystems.com/tools/windows-and-linux-simulator/

SAFERTOS is a pre-certified safety Real Time Operating System (RTOS) for embedded processors developed by WHIS, a global safety systems company. It delivers superior performance and pre-certified dependability whilst utilizing minimal resources. SAFERTOS is delivered with a Design Assurance Pack (DAP), tailored specifically for the customer processor / compiler combination.

SAFERTOS supports a wide range of international development standards, including ISO 26262-6 ASIL D and IEC 61508-3 SIL 3, and is widely used across the automotive, medical and industrial sectors. Popular due to its impressive safety credentials, SAFERTOS also features a unique adoption model – start your project for free with FreeRTOS and upgrade to SAFERTOS at the start of formal development. To see how we can help with your project and to request your evaluation, contact us today. https://www.highintegritysystems.com/sales-support/question/

"With SAFERTOS being more popular than ever, we are constantly looking to speed time to market for developers." said Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director for WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems. "The new Window and Linux Simulator is our latest addition to the comprehensive SAFERTOS ecosystem."

Download the simulator and start writing SAFERTOS code straightaway on your Linux, MacOS, or Windows machine, using its native development tools. It is largely platform-agnostic and is a radically different platform on which to check the platform-independence of application code. It is also possible to try out application code ideas before deciding on a hardware platform.

For more information visit https://www.highintegritysystems.com/tools/windows-and-linux-simulator/

About WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is a safety systems company that produces and supplies real time operating systems and platform solutions to the Automotive, Medical and Industrial sectors worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.highintegritysystems.com.

Andrew Longhurst, WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems, +441275395600, info@wittenstein.co.uk

