Strathsquare Point Supports Independent Film Nominated for VIFF and ROIF Awards

"Little Johnny Jewel" was produced by Bella Luna Productions.
LONDON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking a leading role in a brand-new film, seed stage project initiator Strathsquare Point invested in an independent movie that was nominated in three award categories at the Venice International Film Festival and the Rome Outcast Independent Film Awards. "Little Johnny Jewel," a 2022 film directed by Jude Rawlins, produced by Bella Luna Productions, and predominantly funded by Strathsquare, creates genre-defying films distinct from the mainstream.
Enriching global audiences, Strathsquare seeks to "unlock the value of great stories" and give fresh talent and innovative thinkers the chance to be noticed. As a committed supporter of creative entrepreneurs, Strathsquare finds and collaborates with brilliant independent filmmakers across markets.
"The brilliance and originality of Rawlins' screenwriting approach with an emphasis on story and character made this the perfect investment opportunity," said Strathsquare's Media Investments Director, Bella Ward. "We are thrilled the film is gaining the recognition and audiences it deserves. Receiving nominations at festivals validated our commitment to the project. We enjoy connecting with innovators to create a better, brighter world."
When Rawlins learned of the nominations, he shared, "the relationship with Strathsquare is fantastic, and by no means just about money. The money is, of course, essential, and funding independent filmmaking is notoriously hard. I respect investors, so it is important to deliver good work on budget to vindicate their faith in me. I feel supported, and you can't put a price tag on that. We feel that much bigger and more important because we know there are people on the other side of the ocean who care enough to do what they can to support us."
Bella Luna Productions, based in Marshalltown, Iowa, is one of Strathsquare's most recent investment partnerships. "Little Johnny Jewel" is a "funny and serious film about people, full of music, comedy, poetry, dancing, film about love, redemption, and second chances," Rawlins noted.
The next project between the pair is a film called "Mania," a Hitchcock-style psychological thriller that tells the story of a young woman trying to escape the clutches of her narcissist mother with a narcissistic husband.
About Strathsquare Point
A UK-based cross-sector VC working alongside businesses seeking to innovate across the areas of green energy, media, data, logistics. Strathsquare connects with entrepreneurs to launch, grow and scale their businesses.
For more information, please visit https://strathsquare.com/ or follow the project at:
Twitter: @Strathsquare
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/85819453
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881703/Strathsquare_Point_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Strathsquare Point
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.