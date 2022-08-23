transcosmos builds & manages Epson Sales Japan official Shopify store

Offers a one-stop shop service from e-commerce store launch, marketing promotion, customer services, order management, logistics, to inventory management

TOKYO, Japan, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that the company has built an e-commerce website powered by the e-commerce platform Shopify, for Epson Sales Japan Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Fuminori Suzumura). At the same time, the company has established a one-stop shop operations framework that ranges from marketing promotion, customer services, order management, logistics to inventory management.

Visit "with ORIENT STAR" official website here (no translation available): https://orientstar-watch.com/

Visit transcosmos customer case study here (no translation available):

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/customercase/customer/epson.html

"with ORIENT STAR" is built on a concept of unraveling the three pleasures that ORIENT STAR pursues, from three perspectives – Style with Technology, Craft with Art, and Time with Story – and communicate and weave a close relationship with the brand's customers. Chosen as its partner, transcosmos has built a Shopify store for the brand with high-quality UI/UX that reflects the world view of ORIENT STAR brand, presenting content that only official online stores can offer. At the same time, transcosmos has also put in place a one-stop shop service framework that ranges from purchase and sell, marketing promotion, and phone, and e-mail customer service channels, to logistics including order and inventory management.

● Comment from Toru Murauchi, General Manager of WP Sales & Marketing Department, Seiko Epson Corporation

Our official online store, with ORIENT STAR, made a successful launch thanks not only to transcosmos's abundant experience and proven successes in building and managing Shopify stores, but also to the team's passion to take in our requests as much as possible, making the store even greater in a limited timeframe. Now, after opening the store, our members and transcosmos team continue to work closely together via various online tools to bring the store to the next level. We want to make the store a touchpoint between the brand and our customers. With the aim of increasing customers who enjoy the ORIENT STAR brand, we will continue to carry out more initiatives at speed.

● About Shopify Inc.

Founded in 2006, Shopify Inc. is a leading global commerce company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Shopify Inc. makes commerce better for everyone with "Shopify," the multi-channel commerce platform that offers a wide variety of features including design customization, multi-sales channels that are linked to social network services, and back-office functions such as marketing, inventory management, accounting, customer support and more. Shopify powers over one million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by many brands.

Visit Shopify here: https://www.shopify.com/

● About transcosmos e-commerce support services

Recognizing the e-commerce market expansion, transcosmos offers a variety of service menus to assist clients in expanding e-commerce sales, and launching and rebuilding their e-commerce business, taking into consideration the size and the positioning of the business within their company. With its end-to-end services from providing consultation, to developing e-commerce systems, to defining operations to outsource, to developing marketing strategies, to customer support, to delivery, transcosmos help clients succeed in their e-commerce business.

(About EC-X)

transcosmos "EC-X Series," a set of e-commerce solutions, offers best solutions that address specific challenges each client face.

Visit here for EC-X special website (no translation available): https://transcosmos-ecx.jp/

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 170 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

