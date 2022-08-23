Ole Miss Fraternity Built to Last with Penetron Concrete Waterproofing

In August 2022, the Pi Beta Phi fraternity for women at the University of Mississippi completed a $9 million expansion of the fraternity's house in Oxford, MS – just in time for the new school year. PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified to waterproof and protect the basement retaining walls.
EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. , Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In August 2022, the Pi Beta Phi fraternity for women at the University of Mississippi completed a $9 million expansion of the fraternity's house in Oxford, MS – just in time for the new school year. PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified to waterproof and protect the basement retaining walls.
Popularly known as "Ole Miss," the University of Mississippi was originally chartered in 1844 and is the state's oldest public university. The main campus in Oxford is widely recognized as one of the nation's most beautiful and is home to almost 20,000 students.
Pi Beta Phi is an international women's fraternity, originally founded at Monmouth College, in Monmouth, Illinois, in 1867. The Ole Miss chapter of the Pi Beta Phi fraternity for women began in 1962 and maintains Pi Beta Phi's legacy of philanthropic service, innovative member programming and events, and leadership development programs for the sisters.
The Mississippi Pi Beta Phi house is located at 642 Rebel Drive, immediately north of the Ole Miss campus in Oxford. The fraternity's newly completed expansion of the fraternity house encompassed the replacement of the dining and chapter rooms with new and more spacious rooms, the addition of a completely new dorm wing, as well as exterior renovations to the house.
Switch in Specs Delivers Benefits
"During the planning phase of the project, the Penetron team met with the project architects at Mills and Mills to discuss the advantages of switching from concrete block basement walls to PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated cast-in-place, reinforced concrete retaining walls for the below-grade structures of the house," says Christopher Chen, Director of the Penetron Group. "We presented our technology over lunch, specifically, the performance of PENETRON ADMIX SB – and they were convinced!"
After the meeting with Penetron, Mills and Mills specified PENETRON ADMIX SB in the building plans to guarantee waterproof and durable below-grade concrete structures for the expansion – and ditched the concrete block design.
B & B Concrete supplied the PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete mix for the below-grade retaining walls in the basement. Delivered in Penetron's innovative, pre-measured soluble bag packaging, the use of PENETRON ADMIX SB simplifies dosing and helps keep the batching process on track. Easily mixed in thanks to the soluble bag packaging, PENETRON ADMIX SB becomes an integral part of the concrete matrix and performs consistently during the life of the concrete. Virtually no maintenance or treatment is required due to the continuous self-healing abilities of PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete.
"With an impermeable concrete basement in place, the new Pi Beta Phi chapter house will be a home to many generations of Ole Miss students to come," says Christopher Chen.
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.
For more information on Penetron crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: CRDept@penetron.com or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.
Media Contact
Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, CRdept@penetron.com
SOURCE The Penetron Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.