Amrita Hospitals: Making high-quality medical care affordable to all

FARIDABAD, India, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amrita Hospitals in India is built on the loving philosophy of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, fondly called Amma. As a world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader, Amritanandamayi Devi believes advanced and high-quality healthcare should be affordable for all, and a hospital should value compassion as much as technology.

With this vision, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad will open as one of India's largest private hospitals. The Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, will inaugurate the hospital on August 24th. Welcoming patients from across the globe, it will have 81 specialities, 64 fully-networked modular operation theatres, and smart ICUs with 534 critical care beds.

"May this new hospital become an abode of service to humankind and a place of solace for the sick. May this institution be both a hospital and a temple, where external and internal healing are provided," said Amma.

The hospital has eight Centres of Excellence, including radiation oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastro-sciences, bone diseases and trauma, transplants, renal sciences, and mother-child care. It will also have one of India's largest pediatric super-speciality centres, one of the most advanced medical imaging services, and one of the largest facilities to handle infectious diseases.

Research is another focus area to find low-cost solutions for healthcare needs and includes a centre for state-of-the-art robotics, haptic, and surgical-medical simulation. The hospital will also operate a medical college and one of the country's largest allied health sciences campus.

"This will be truly a world-class institution, the like of which the country has not seen before, both in terms of magnitude of scale as well as medical excellence," said Dr Sanjeev K Singh, Resident Medical Director, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

The institution began with Amrita Hospital in Kochi, Kerala, which has been a bulwark of the healthcare system in South India for 25 years. The facility was inaugurated by then Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on May 17, 1998. What started as a 125-bed facility has become a 1,350-bed institution that treats 800,000 outpatients and 50,000 inpatients each year.

"India is the second most populous country and this makes India's health problems the world's problems. The numbers are truly staggering, with more than 60 percent of the world's diabetics and half the world's blindness. These large numbers of people in both rural and urban areas require affordable health care that is of high quality for their survival," said Dr Prem Nair, Group Medical Director, Amrita Hospitals.

Amrita Hospital, Kochi's surgeons have made landmark achievements, including Asia's first upper-arm double hand transplant and India's first two double hand transplants. The hospital has also carried out the country's first successful surgery on a foetus in the womb and the first reconstruction of a nine-month-old's breast bone supported by 3D printing.

It has also given quality healthcare to the poor, especially in rural India. As of December 2020, Amrita Hospital and its allied medical institutions provided completely free treatment to 5.1 million patients and subsidized care to another 300,000 patients, a total of US $104 million in charitable care.

About Amrita Hospitals

Amrita Hospitals are world-class healthcare facilities and Centres of Excellence dedicated to improving the well-being of communities through quality programs of preventive and curative medicine, medical education, and research.

For more information on Amrita Hospitals, please visit:

Website: www.amritahospitals.org/fbd

Twitter: www.twitter.com/amritafbd

Facebook: www.facebook.com/amritafbd

Instagram: www.instagram.com/amritafbd

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882587/Amrita_Hospital_Faridabad.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amrita-hospitals-making-high-quality-medical-care-affordable-to-all-301610558.html

SOURCE Amrita Hospital, Faridabad