transcosmos opens BPO Center Osaka Yodoyabashi to help the construction industry achieve DX

To satisfy growing demand, opens the third domestic center dedicated for the construction industry

TOKYO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company today opens BPO Center Osaka Yodoyabashi, an operations center specifically designed to serve the construction industry, in Osaka city, Osaka.

transcosmos offers various BPO services in the construction industry where an increasing number of companies are driving digital transformation (DX). The services include "Construction Digital BPO," which covers sales, design and construction areas, and "to BIM" - a joint service with its group company APPLIED TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (President and CEO: Toshiro Funahashi) - which comes with digital tool development and BPO services.

The new BPO Center Osaka Yodoyabashi is the third center that offers services specifically for the construction industry, following BPO Center Sapporo Kita-Guchi and BPO Center Fukuoka Gofukumachi opened in 2017 and 2020, respectively. Combining the capabilities of these three centers, transcosmos will further expand and offer a variety of services for clients in the construction industry.

transcosmos already owns many bases across Japan, and is further expanding its center network throughout the country in order to meet increasing client demand for decentralizing their operations across multiple centers to ensure BCP.

At the same time, transcosmos aims to create job opportunities by increasing its centers in various areas, thereby contributing to the revitalization and development of local communities.

■ BPO Center Osaka Yodoyabashi Overview

Address: 2F/7F, Tradepia Yodoyabashi building, 2-5-8, Imabashi, Chuo-ku, Osaka city, Osaka

Floor space: 600 tsubo (approximate)

Business start date: August, 2022

Number of new hires: 300 (approximate/plan)

Service: Services designed for the construction industry

Construction Digital BPO (no translation available): https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/special/bpo/construction/construction.html

to BIM (no translation available): https://tobim.net/

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe.

