Immunovia to present at Gilmartin Group's Emerging Growth Company Showcase

by PRNewswire
August 23, 2022 2:49 AM | 2 min read

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia today announced it will participate in Gilmartin Group's Emerging Growth Company Showcase on August 31, 2022.

Philipp Mathieu, CEO and President, and Jeff Borcherding, US CEO, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 9:00 am ET (15:00 pm CET).

A live and archived webcast will be available on the 'Investors' section of the Immunovia website at https://investor.immunovia.com/.

For more information, please contact:
Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
CFO
karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 70 911 56 08 

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnos­tics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercializa­tion of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient ad­vocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-to-present-at-gilmartin-group-s-emerging-growth-company-showcase,c3617895

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3617895/1617478.pdf

Press release (PDF)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immunovia-to-present-at-gilmartin-groups-emerging-growth-company-showcase-301610518.html

SOURCE Immunovia AB

