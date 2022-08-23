USD 1.51 billion Growth in automated material handling equipment market size in the US - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in the US by End-user and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.97%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the automated material handling equipment market in the US as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the automated material handling equipment market in the US, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The report on the automated material handling equipment market in us provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis. One of the key factors driving growth in the automated material handling equipment market in the US is the advanced automation of processing plants. In addition, the advent of Industry 4.0 is another factor supporting the automated material handling equipment market share growth in the US. However, the complexity in the usage of automated material handling equipment will be a major challenge for the automated material handling equipment market in the US during the forecast period.

For more insights on the scope, key market dynamics, and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample PDF Report

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Conveyor system, AS/RS, Robotics system, and AGV) and End-user (automotive, e-commerce and 3PL, food and beverage, and others).

The automated material handling equipment market share growth in the US by the conveyor system segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for conveyor systems in the US is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period owing to the rising use for airport baggage handling and in the e-commerce, manufacturing, and automotive industries. Further, the increase in air travel passengers and the advent of smart airports create growth opportunities for conveyor systems in the US during the forecast period.

Get Segment-wise Revenue and Regional Contribution as you Request a FREE Sample Report

The automated material handling equipment market in us covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Sizing In US

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Forecast In US

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Analysis In US

Vendor Landscape

The automated material handling equipment market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as selling and distributing their products extensively to compete in the market. The automated material handling equipment market in the US forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. This statistical study of the automated material handling equipment market in the US encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

Companies Mentioned

Daifuku Co. Ltd.: The company offers automated material handling types of equipment such as AS/RS, vehicle systems, and conveyor.

The company offers automated material handling types of equipment such as AS/RS, vehicle systems, and conveyor. Grabit Inc. : The company offers automated material handling types of equipment such as Conveyit, Stackit, and Meterit.

: The company offers automated material handling types of equipment such as Conveyit, Stackit, and Meterit. Honeywell International Inc. : The company offers automated material handling equipment such as Fully Automate Mixed-SKU Depalletizing.

: The company offers automated material handling equipment such as Fully Automate Mixed-SKU Depalletizing. Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc.: The company offers automated material handling equipment such as Automated Guided Vehicles, assisting through the evaluation of concepts, and implementation to maintenance.

The company offers automated material handling equipment such as Automated Guided Vehicles, assisting through the evaluation of concepts, and implementation to maintenance. inVia Robotics Inc.: The company offers automated material handling equipment such as inVia Dynamic Automated Storage and Retrieval System.

The company offers automated material handling equipment such as inVia Dynamic Automated Storage and Retrieval System. John Bean Technologies Corp.

KION GROUP AG

Locus Robotics Corp.

Material Handling Systems Inc.

Meidensha Corp.

Want to know more about the product offerings and strategic initiatives, Download PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in North America by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market in APAC by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Material Handling Equipment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.01 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daifuku Co. Ltd., Grabit Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., inVia Robotics Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, Locus Robotics Corp., Material Handling Systems Inc., and Meidensha Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent Market

*Exhibit 05 Parent market

*Exhibit 06: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 07: Value Chain Analysis: Industrial machinery

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

*2.2.7 Industry innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 08: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 09: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 10: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 11: US: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 12: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 13: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 15: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 16: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 17: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 18: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Product

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 19: Product- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by product

*Exhibit 20: Comparison by Product

**5.3 Conveyor system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 21: Conveyor system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 22: Conveyor system - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.4 AS/RS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 23: AS/RS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 24: AS/RS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.5 Robotics system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 25: Robotics system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 26: Robotics system - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.6 AGV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 27: AGV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 28: AGV - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.7 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by Product

***6 Market Segmentation by End-user

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 30: End-user- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 31: Comparison by End-user

**6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 32: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 33: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 E-commerce and 3PL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 34: E-commerce and 3PL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 35: E-commerce and 3PL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 36: Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 37: Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 38: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 39: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

*Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user

***7. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**7.1 Overview

*Exhibit 41: Customer landscape

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Advanced automation of processing plants

*8.1.2 Significant growth in the e-commerce industry

*8.1.3 Enhancement in warehouse operational efficiency by adopting AS/RS

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Complexity in the usage of automated material handling equipment

*8.2.2 Increased exposure to macroeconomic factors

*8.2.3 High CAPEX involved in manufacturing automated material handling equipment

*Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Advent of Industry 4.0

*8.3.2 Rising number of strategic alliances

*8.3.3 Increasing number of fulfillment centers in the US

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 45: Industry Risk

**9.3 Competitive Landscape

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 48: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 49: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 50: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 51: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.4 Grabit Inc.

*Exhibit 52: Grabit Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 53: Grabit Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 54: Grabit Inc. - Key offerings

**10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

*Exhibit 55: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 56: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 57: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 58: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

**10.6 Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc.

*Exhibit 59: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 60: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 61: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 62: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Segment focus

**10.7 inVia Robotics Inc.

*Exhibit 63: inVia Robotics Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 64: inVia Robotics Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 65: inVia Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

**10.8 John Bean Technologies Corp.

*Exhibit 66: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 67: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 68: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Key news

*Exhibit 69: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 70: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

**10.9 KION GROUP AG

*Exhibit 71: KION GROUP AG - Overview

*Exhibit 72: KION GROUP AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 73: KION GROUP AG - Key news

*Exhibit 74: KION GROUP AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 75: KION GROUP AG - Segment focus

**10.10 Locus Robotics Corp.

*Exhibit 76: Locus Robotics Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 77: Locus Robotics Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 78: Locus Robotics Corp. - Key news

*Exhibit 79: Locus Robotics Corp. - Key offerings

**10.11 Material Handling Systems Inc.

*Exhibit 80: Material Handling Systems Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 81: Material Handling Systems Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 82: Material Handling Systems Inc. - Key offerings

**10.12 Meidensha Corp.

*Exhibit 83: Meidensha Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 84: Meidensha Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 85: Meidensha Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 86: Meidensha Corp. - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 88: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 90: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-51-billion-growth-in-automated-material-handling-equipment-market-size-in-the-us---17-000-technavio-reports-301609622.html

SOURCE Technavio