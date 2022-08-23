Author Lesset Clarke's new book "My Miniature Pinscher Chihuahua" is a meaningful children's story about a child getting his first long-awaiting pet dog

Recent release "My Miniature Pinscher Chihuahua" from Page Publishing author Lesset Clarke is a story of a mother who wants to fulfill her child's desire of getting a pet dog for his birthday, hoping to instill in him a sense of responsibility at the same time.

HOT SPRINGS, Va., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lesset Clarke, who resides in Maryland, has completed her new book "My Miniature Pinscher Chihuahua": a heartwarming children's story about a mother who is willing to do everything she can to make her son's dream of having a dog come true.

Her son, Dajay, has been putting this wish on his birthday wish list for four years in a row, but with other needs and bills to take care of, she couldn't afford this gift—that is, until his son's tenth birthday came around. Dajay is so happy and thankful for the sacrifice his mother made to grant him his greatest desire.

Author Lesset Clarke begins her story, writing, "My name is Dajay Palmer, and I am ten years old. I got my Miniature Pinscher Chihuahua for my sixth birthday to teach myself to be responsible. Today marks the best four years of my life, having spent it with my dog."

Published by Page Publishing, Lesset Clarke's engaging tale follows Dajay as he learns to care for his beloved new pet.

Readers who wish to experience this impactful story can purchase "My Miniature Pinscher Chihuahua" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

